Hamas Denounces Netanyahu-Pompeo Saudi Mission!

PALESTINIAN resistance movement Hamas has denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s secret flight to Saudi Arabia, where he reportedly met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as an ‘insult’ to the Palestinian cause.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri described the Israeli premier’s meeting, which was reportedly held in Neom on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast on Sunday, as ‘dangerous’ and urged Saudi authorities to ‘clarify what happened because this represents an insult to the nation and the squandering of Palestinian rights.’

A member of Netanyahu’s cabinet and Likud party, on Monday, confirmed reports that Netanyahu had flown to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with the kingdom’s de facto ruler and the US Secretary of State. Earlier in the day, Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio said Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting.

Sunday’s meeting marked the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials, amid attempts by Pompeo to coax the Riyadh regime to follow its neighbours, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, in establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

They want to establish ‘facts on the ground’ that the new President-elect of the USA Joe Biden will protect and defend when he takes office.

The Islamic Jihad movement has condemned Saudi Arabia for hosting the Israeli prime minister, warning that the development is a prelude to more extensive aggression against the Palestinian nation.

The Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has also condemned Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia, saying members of the Saudi-led military coalition, currently waging a devastating war on Yemen, are explicitly involved in normalisation of ties with the Israeli regime.

‘The countries that attack Yemen and besiege its people, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, intend to become fully, formally and publicly involved in the Zionist project,’ Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Now, in the latest splitting move, Israel has claimed that it is ready for talks with Hamas to ‘improve conditions in Gaza’.

Israeli minister of military affairs, Benny Gantz, has claimed that the Zionist regime is now prepared for talks with Hamas, the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement that it has been bombing for years.

Gantz tweeted that Israel is prepared ‘to arrive at a solution and contribute to improved conditions for the residents of Gaza’ provided an understanding is reached that includes the release of Israeli soldiers detained by Hamas.

The Israeli military has bombed Gaza almost daily since August 6th. Hamas will dismiss Gantz’s attempts at separate talks and a separate deal with absolute contempt.

The movement is determined to unite Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organsation (PLO) in a struggle to establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and with no Israeli settlements or settlers.

In the last two weeks, the outgoing US Secretary of State Pompeo has been working with Israeli leader Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia to establish new ‘facts on the ground’, including settlements, that the Democrat Biden will protect and support when he takes office as the next US President.

The Palestian masses on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and their PLO and Hamas leaders, are determined to unite to establish the Palestinian state.

They must be supported by the giant US and UK trade unions, who must call general strikes and mass demonstrations in support of Palestine.

Action by the UK trade unions is vital to smash the US-UK-Israeli heirs of the Balfour Declaration that handed Palestine to the Zionist Federation.

The TUC must give its full support to the Palestinian masses, led by the PLO and Hamas, and raise massive support and funds to support the establishment of the Palestinian state and to aid in its defence.

There is not a moment to lose!