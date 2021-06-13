Chinese Revolution Has Made Huge Advances, While Capitalism Gets Ready For Its Great Crash And A New War!

NOT SO long ago in the late 1930s ‘European concessions’ on the Chinese mainland contained ‘European Only’ parks, some with signs declaring ‘no dogs or Chinese allowed’ – such was the status that the UK and the US had imposed on the Chinese people in the last days of the Chinese feudal system.

In the past few days China’s Zhurong space rover has sent back a batch of new images from Mars – including a ‘selfie’. The robot, which landed in May, positioned a wireless camera on the ground and then rolled back a short distance to take the snap.

A third picture looks out to the horizon from the landing site. This region is known as Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain in Mars’ northern hemisphere.

All the images were released by the Chinese space agency in a ceremony to celebrate the success of the rover mission.

What a fantastic success and leap this is by the Chinese workers and what a nightmare this is for the remnants of the imperialist powers currently working on their anti-China strategy at the Group of Seven in Cornwall.

What made the difference between the two Chinas was the victory of the Chinese revolution in 1949 when the revolutionary Republic of China was declared, and the remnants of the Chinese comprador bourgeoisie were run off the mainland to Taipeh.

The bourgeoisie was expropriated and a deformed workers’ state was established creating the conditions where the Chinese people could defend their gains as they did when China intervened in Korea, when US and British armies were on the Yalu River border with China and were threatening to invade.

The Chinese people drove them back and then produced their economic miracle, turning their country into the ‘workshop of the world’.

The role of the Trump and then the Biden US administrations has been to break the imperialist powers from any collaborative relationship with China, to go on a war footing.

This has taken a struggle, since the UK ruling class under the Cameron government had very close economic relationship with China, even to the construction of domestic communications and rail systems.

In fact, the British bourgeoisie was working so closely with China on projects in the UK that Labour MP John McDonnell threw a Maoist ‘Little Red Book’ across the floor of the House of Commons in the direction of Cameron and his Chancellor Osborne with the advice that the Red Book would help them get even closer to China.

Trump put a stop to this and now Biden has continued the issue telling the UK ruling class that it must break with China and prepare for war with it or the US would break with it!

Biden and the leaders of the so-called Group of Seven (G7) capitalist economies have now adopted an openly hostile anti-China stance, including a US-proposed rival plan to counter China’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative (BRI), called the Build Back Better World (B3W) project.

China has responded to this attack by the G7 leaders by declaring that the days when a ‘small’ group of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.’

US President Joe Biden is determined that the Western powers need to act now to counter a resurgent China and prepare for war.

On Sunday, the G7 leaders are expected to issue a closing declaration supporting the US-backed Build Back Better World (B3W) plan to take back control over many Asian and African countries that look to China.

China has responded: ‘We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.’

The reality of the current crisis is that China is the only country that has been able to defeat Covid-19 while it has been destroying Western economies.

The reality is that US and UK capitalism are now planning for war with China as the capitalist slump and collapse worsens.

There is only one way forward for the working class. This is to build the 4th International in every country and smash capitalism worldwide through the victory of the word socialist revolution. This means building the 4th International worldwide and joining the WRP in the UK today!