‘We are stronger than ever and united like never before’ UCU leader Grady tells mass rally

THE UCU (University and College Union) lecturers union held a national rally at the front of Kings Cross Station yesterday, completely taking over the busy central London junction, with thousands of striking members from all over the country converging on the capital.

The rally featured prominent speakers from trade unions including UCU general secretary Jo Grady, ex-Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch and CWU general secretary Dave Ward.

UCU members came out on strike with historic numbers over stagnant pay, miserable working conditions and casualisation of academic work.

Addressing the gathering Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, said: ‘After years of attacks on our pay, our pensions and our working conditions, our colleagues and during the pandemic – our students, the university bosses thought we wouldn’t have the strength to fight back.

‘They thought we were too overwhelmed and too weak.

‘We have a message for them. Our union is stronger than it has ever been and that is because we are united like never before.

‘It’s no surprise that our employers are threatening strike pay deductions just for participating in industrial action.

‘What they want to do is intimidate you into silence and intimidate this union to inaction and to make it impossible for workers to defend themselves and each other. We are not having it!’

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said: ‘I am bringing solidarity on behalf of the 115,000 postal workers who are literally fighting for their jobs, their terms and conditions and the service we provide to the public, like you.

‘It’s about service and that’s what our members live and breathe. Solidarity to the nurses, to the care workers, to the railway workers.

‘We’re fighting for our members but we’re also fighting for every working person in this country who is saying enough is enough. There’s a lot of you here.’

Former Labour Party leader and local Islington MP Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘The strike by the teachers is for the students’ futures, their colleges and for proper funding of education as well as decent pay.

‘We’re also here for the postal workers who are part and parcel of our community. They’re being disgracefully treated by Royal Mail chief executives.

‘Our railway workers are now being attacked by outlets like the Daily Mail for allegedly ruining our Christmas.

‘We stand in support of all the workers that are demanding their rights – the nurses, the healthcare workers and the ambulance workers.’