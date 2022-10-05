Truss Condemns Militant Trade Unions & Nationalisation!

PRIME MINISTER Truss declared war on ‘militant trade unions and nationalised industries’ in her speech at the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham yesterday morning.

Her speech never made a mention of the row which had been engulfing the conference the day before – over her intention to slash workers’ benefits.

Instead, Truss claimed that she is the leader who is going to take on and defeat the trade unions and escalate imperialism’s war on Russia.

She opened declaring: ‘We need to get Britain moving’ and there must be ‘no more drift and delay’ from government.

‘We face barriers to growth like militant unions, nationalised industries and outdated city regulation.

‘Now we must break down the barriers to growth built up in our system over decades.

‘Decisions take too long; burdens on businesses are too high.’

She claimed that ‘the global economic crisis’ was ‘caused by Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine’.

Turning to Brexit, Truss said the UK should be ‘seizing new-found freedoms,’ adding: ‘By the end of the year all EU red tape will be consigned to history’ and instead ‘we will ensure regulation is pro-business and pro-growth’.

She went on to declare war on the unions, saying: ‘We must break down the barriers to growth – militant trade unions, nationalised industries and unnecessary regulation.’

She continued: ‘Collectively, the West has been too slow. We did not stand up to Russia early enough. We will make sure this never happens again.’

Truss demanded support for ‘the Rwanda scheme’ and said the government will be ‘beefing up our border force’.

She said new Home Secretary Suella Braverman will bring forward legislation to ‘make sure that no European judge can overrule us’.

She said: ‘We are increasing defence spending to 3% of the GDP by the end of the decade.

‘This will ensure our armed forces are ready to tackle new and emerging threats. We are working with friends and allies to support Ukraine in the face of Putin’s brutal war.

‘The brave Ukrainian people aren’t just fighting for their security but for all our security.’

She added: ‘This is a fight for freedom and democracy. Ukraine can, must and will win,’ securing her one and only mid-speech standing ovation.

She went on: ‘To take on Russia and other authoritarian regimes requires strong economies… I will not allow the anti-growth coalitions to hold us back, including the militant unions. They prefer protesting to doing.’

