Trump – more Iran sanctions – urges NATO involvement!

PRESIDENT TRUMP told a White House Press conference yesterday afternoon that while he was president of the USA, Iran would never be able to have a nuclear weapon.

‘The US people are grateful, happy that no one was harmed. There were no casualties and minimum damage.

‘Our US forces are ready for anything,’ but ‘Iran seems to be standing down.’

‘Last week we eliminated the world’s top terrorist … Soleimani should have been terminated long ago.’

Trump revealed that the US was going to ‘impose additional economic sanctions on Iran’ which would remain until Iran changed its behaviour.

Trump continued that ‘Iran must abandon its nuclear programme. The UK, China and Russia must break away from the remnants of the Iran deal.

‘Iran must make a deal – Iran can be a great country … Terror and murder will not be tolerated any longer.’

Trump insisted that ‘NATO must be much more involved in the Middle East.’

He continued that the US was ‘independent – we do not need Middle East oil.’

The US had spent ‘$2.3 trillion and its armed forces had been rebuilt.

‘We have hypersonic weapons,’ he continued. ‘Two months ago we killed Baghdadi. He was a monster trying to rebuild the Calipphate and failed.’

He concluded: ‘We want Iran to have a future. It must be ready to embrace peace. Thank you. God Bless America.’