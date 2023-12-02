‘This war is America’s war against people of Palestine!’

THE number of people killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since yesterday morning has now risen to at least 54, according to officials in the enclave.

Ali Damush, the vice chairman of the executive council of Hezbollah, says Israel resumed its aggression on Gaza by US decision.

‘This war from the beginning has been America’s war against the Palestinian people, and all American positions and the course of events were indicative that America is not just a partner, but is the decision-maker on the matter,’ he said in a statement.

He added: ‘The resistance in Gaza and in the entire region will not let the Israelis achieve their goals in this war and will not allow the American and Israelis to have the upper hand in the region.’

James Elder, UNICEF’s global spokesperson, said ‘Children have returned to a state of fear and trauma as Israeli air attacks resume across the enclave.’

More than 6,150 children have been killed in the besieged Strip since the start of the war, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Yousri Alghoul, who lives in northern Gaza, said he heard ‘shelling and shooting’ at the Shati refugee camp (also known as Beach camp) while he was fleeing with his 17-year-old son to the Jabalia refugee camp at 7am yesterday.

‘Unfortunately, we found dead bodies in the streets and roads. You cannot imagine how miserable the situation is when we just escape to another place searching for a secure place,’ Alghoul added.

He continued: ‘That is what’s happening right now, and just 15 minutes ago, we also heard a new explosion, which is next to us in Jabalia. It seems that Israeli occupation forces got legitimacy from the United States last night,’ he added.

Alghoul said that ‘shelling is everywhere’ in the Gaza Strip.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, has appealed to ‘every living conscience’ to allow the opening of the Rafah crossing amid an ‘extremely catastrophic’ humanitarian crisis.

‘The medical aid that entered Gaza during the truce is only enough for one day,’ al-Qudra said in a statement. ‘The health sector in Gaza is out of service in every sense of the word,’ he said.

There are only three hospitals functioning in Gaza which are not equipped to receive a large number of patients, he added.

His comment came after Israeli air attacks resumed after a fragile seven-day truce, killing at least 70 people in a few hours.

Medics are struggling to help patients who are piling up on hospital floors amid a shortage of beds.

• See editorial