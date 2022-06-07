RMT calls National Rail Strike!

THE RMT has called a National Rail Strike on Tuesday June 21st, when over 50,000 railway workers, including Network Rail, 13 train operating companies and London Underground will bring the country to a standstill.

Yesterday afternoon, the RMT announced three days of national strike action across the railway network in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

Following the all-out action on June 21st, 40,000 workers will walk out, including Network Rail and 13 train operating companies on Thursday June 23rd and Saturday June 25th.

The action by RMT will affect the national railway network for the entire week where the three days of action have been called.

The union will shut down the country’s railway network due to the inability of the rail employers to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT.

Network Rail and the train operating companies have subjected their staff to multi-year pay freezes and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will make the railways unsafe.

Despite intense talks with the rail bosses, RMT has not been able to secure a pay proposal nor a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.

In a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, London Underground RMT members will take strike action on June 21st.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ‘Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

‘We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.

‘Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

‘Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘This unfairness is fuelling our members’ anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

‘RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways.’