Reserve Major General describes current events as a great disgrace to Israel!

A RESERVE Major General in the Israeli occupation army, Yitzhak Brik, yesterday spoke out about the dire situation in the Gaza Strip.

Brik described the current events as ‘a great disgrace to Israel’, stating that the country is ‘losing on a large scale’.

Criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for downplaying the losses suffered by Israel, Brik accused him of ‘throwing ashes in the eyes’ of the public.

He also called out Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, Herzi Halevy, for misleading the public and wanting to remain in his position while lying about the situation in Gaza.

Brik made a bold statement that it is impossible to defeat Hamas, despite the ongoing war.

He emphasised that Israeli soldiers are being killed in the Gaza Strip and urged against continuing the war with unrealistic slogans of undermining Hamas.

In an interview with the Israeli Kan channel, Brik warned the Israeli public to wake up before Netanyahu, Gallant, and Halevy drag the country into a comprehensive regional war. He stated that engaging in a battle against Hezbollah at this time would result in a strategic defeat for Israel.

The tensions in Israel have been further exacerbated by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who accused Netanyahu of deliberately endangering the lives of soldiers and settlers. Olmert called for Netanyahu’s removal from office, claiming that he ‘wants to destroy Israel’.

Meanwhile on the 271st day of the war on Gaza yesterday, clashes continued in Shujaiya and Rafah as Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks intensified.

Reports indicate that yesterday morning, a massacre took place in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, resulting in the deaths of five Palestinians, including three children. Additionally, the European Hospital in Khan Younis was forced to evacuate, exacerbating the already dire health crisis in the Strip.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has led to the deaths of over 37,925 Palestinians and left 87,141 wounded since the war began on October 7th, 2024. The lack of international intervention has emboldened the Israeli occupation, leading to targeted attacks on hospitals and medical staff.

The call for immediate intervention from the international community to stop the genocide and protect the health sector in Gaza has escalated as the situation continues to deteriorate.

In a devastating attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank yesterday, four Palestinian Resistance fighters lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike.

The fallen martyrs were identified as Yazid al-Saaed, Nemr Hamarsheh, Mohammed Shehadeh, and Mohammed Ghannam.

Their deaths were mourned by the al-Quds, al-Qassam Brigades, and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, who vowed to continue their resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli Occupation Force claimed that the fighters were attempting to plant an explosive device near the site of a previous attack on an Israeli Armoured Personnel Carrier.

The incident resulted in the death of one Israeli occupation soldier. The targeted raid led to a national day of mourning in Tulkarm, with a public strike declared in honour of the fallen fighters.

The attack came just days after Israeli occupation forces killed a woman and a child during a raid, bringing the total number of Palestinian casualties in Tulkarm to six in a span of 24 hours.

The Israeli occupation forces were reported to have withdrawn from the Nur Shams camp after a seven-hour long raid, during which they indiscriminately opened fire on the residents.