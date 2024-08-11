People have come out against the fascists and the racists!

‘REFUGEES are welcome here!’ chanted thousands of workers, students and youth as they joined hundreds of anti-racism demonstrations in towns and cities across the country on Saturday.

There were rallies in Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Penzance, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Carlisle, Hastings, Cambridge and Devon, while in Belfast in the north of Ireland, several thousand people took part in a rally that started at Writer’s Square.

There were lunchtime demonstrations in many parts of London before about 5,000 people assembled at just-vacated HQ of the anti-immigrant Reform UK Party, before marching on Whitehall in support of refugees.

Over 1,000 workers and youth, came out in Windrush Square in Brixton, south west London, chanting: ‘Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here!’

Local resident Christina told News Line: ‘I am here today to show support and solidarity for everyone here that had been feeling threatened and just to be part of the community and supportive.

‘It’s been really sad to see the riots that have been happening across the country and also what has been happening internationally.

‘But what has been really encouraging is the support that has come out against the fascists and people coming together and looking out for each other.’

Another local resident Gavin also spoke to the News Line, saying: ‘I have come here today to see what the turnout would be like.

‘It’s no longer a case of black against white within this struggle – as you can see here, it’s a case of black and white against the racists.

‘I hope that people come to see what is going on and that they take this knowledge and go back to their colleagues and make sure that this thing called racism has no place in the 21st century.’

In Southall, west London, Munroop Kaur from Sikhs against EDL told a rally: ‘Solidarity in the face of rising fascism. We call for unity with all refugee organisations to show that the fascists are not welcome in London or anywhere in the UK.’

Rana Aria from Hammersmith and Fulham Unison said: ‘The racists have to be defeated and the trade unions have a very important role to play in this struggle.’

Local resident Dalamar Chaudry told the rally: ‘This is testament to the community of Southall. We have driven the racists off the streets of Southall before and we will do it again. We won’t accept fascism or racism.’

Hayes and Harlington MP John McDonnell told the rally: ‘In the hotels in my constituency we have around 2,000 refugees, 90% of whom are ultimately successful in their asylum claims.

‘My first expression to refugees when I meet them is to say that they are welcome. Any threat whatever is completely unacceptable. We will protect them and we will drive out the fascists.’

Munroop Kaur told News Line: ‘My family came here in the late 1960s and my grandfather fought against the racists who tried to incite violence in the Southall community and we are doing the same today. The fight for Palestine is interconnected with this. All the struggles are interconnected.’