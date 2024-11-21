Labour’s Winter Fuel cut has plunged pensioners into poverty

WORK and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall openly admitted on Tuesday that the Labour government cut the £300 Winter Fuel Payment to 10 million pensioners knowing full well that it would plunge between 50,000 and 100,000 pensioners into poverty.

Kendall was forced to admit she had sent a letter to her cabinet colleague Debbie Abrahams seeking to justify the cut which will undoubtedly lead to many pensioner deaths this winter, in which she claimed: ‘Given the dire state of the public finances, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most’.

Caroline Abrahams, director of the charity Age Concern, said: ‘This government announcement confirms what we already knew, brutally rationing Winter Fuel Payment, as ministers made the choice to do, will swell the numbers of pensioners already living below the poverty line – this year and into future.’

Jan Shortt, general secretary of the National Pensioners Convention, said: ‘We find it completely unacceptable that an extra 50,000 to 100,000 older people will fall into poverty.

‘The message to older people is that the government is happy to accept them as collateral damage caused by their policy decisions.’

Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, announced that his party is committed to restore the payment if it forms the next administration following the elections in 2026.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Scottish Labour’s commitment on Winter Fuel Payments is hugely welcome. This is a complete rebuff of the UK Labour government’s policy to pick the pockets of pensioners.

‘It is now incumbent on the SNP government to turn its warm words and support in theory for restoration of the Winter Fuel Payment into action, by restoring the payment in full for this winter.

‘The incredible work of Unite’s pensioners members across Scotland and the rest of the UK has forced the politicians to sit up and take notice. Pensioners now need to see action. Campaigning will further increase as the weather gets worse. Pensioners need their fuel payment restored now.’