Korean trade unions call general strike to force President to quit!

SOUTH Korea’s biggest umbrella labour group, the Confederation of Korean Trade Unions (KCTU), yesterday called an indefinite nationwide strike to continue until president Yoon Suk Yeol resigns.

In a press conference held at the KCTU headquarters in Jeong-dong, Seoul, the central executive committee of the union declared: ‘Together with the people and at the forefront of their fight, we will push for the immediate resignation of President Yoon.

‘The KCTU’s general strike will mark the beginning of ending inequality and polarisation, paving the way for a new era of labour respect.

‘Through this resignation strike, let us move toward a new society where labour rights and public welfare are guaranteed.’

The KCTU called on union members in the metropolitan area to gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul at 9am yesterday and regional members were instructed to assemble at locations designated by their regional headquarters.

Yoon’s martial law declaration on Tuesday night was nullified within six hours, as the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding its repeal.

Railway and subway unions, education and other public service workers responsible for school meals, janitorial work, and other duties are striking.

South Korea’s defence minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned and issued a statement apologising to the public for spreading confusion and causing distress.

Kim said he will take full responsibility for the martial law and said he will remain in his role until President Yoon accepts his resignation.

There has still been no word from Yoon.

Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Seoul to the presidential office in Yongsan district, calling for Yoon to step down or be impeached.

There were loud chants of ‘arrest Yoon Suk Yeol’ and banners calling for the end of his administration with a general strike.

As night fell and the temperature dropped to near 0C (32F), thousands of workers streamed into Gwanghwamun Square carrying trade union banners, flags and placards, calling for Yoon’s impeachment.

A union leader said: ‘He has also tried to crack down on the unions but now we are going on strike… We will win at the end!’

An opposition politician said: ‘Whether Yoon resigns or not, we are going to impeach him’.

South Korea’s deputy prime minister sent a letter to leading figures in the financial world, seeking to reassure them, claiming: ‘All national systems, including Korea’s politics and economy, are operating normally as before.’

