Jenin is facing complete Gazafication – destruction

AN anti-occupation group of Israeli army veterans has issued a stark warning about the escalating situation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, describing the ongoing military operation as a process of ‘Gazafication’.

Breaking the Silence, the veterans’ advocacy group, highlighted the severe circumstances unfolding in the region.

Following multiple days of settler violence wherein Palestinian villages were torched, the Israeli military has launched an ‘all-out’ operation in Jenin that threatens to replicate the devastating patterns witnessed in Gaza.

The group explicitly stated that Jenin is facing ‘Gazafication’ through a series of airstrikes and systematic infrastructure destruction.

In a disturbing incident documented by the organisation, a video revealed masked Israeli settlers arriving at al-Funduq village near Qalqilya, where they proceeded to torch vehicles and homes.

Notably, an Israeli police vehicle was present during these acts of vandalism, seemingly observing without intervention.

These raids coincide with the recent brief ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement has already called upon Jenin’s youth to ‘mobilise and escalate confrontations with the Israeli army’, asserting that the offensive ‘launched by the occupation in Jenin will fail, just like all its previous military operations’.

Israeli forces have been reported conducting widespread oppressive actions across the West Bank.

At al-Hamra checkpoint, soldiers reportedly assaulted Palestinian youths and imposed strict movement restrictions.

Local activist Mutaz Bsharat documented these violations, highlighting the blocking of passages for residents from Tammoun town.

Multiple Palestinian detentions have been recorded across various West Bank locations.