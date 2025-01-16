Jenin general strike after Israel massacres 6 citizens

A GENERAL strike took place yesterday in the Palestinian city of Jenin in mourning for the six citizens killed in a massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday.

The six citizens, including a child and three brothers, were killed and others were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that bombed Jenin refugee camp.

The streets of Jenin were empty of citizens and vehicle movement yesterday, while shops and service establishments closed their doors in mourning and in condemnation of the IOF crimes.

The Hamas Movement mourned the heroic martyrs of Jenin who fell in this brutal massacre, emphasising that their ‘pure blood will not go in vain and will ignite a flame that burns the occupation and shatters the prestige of its security apparatus’.

Hamas stated that the escalation of the IOF brutal aggression against the West Bank provinces, particularly the airstrikes on the Jenin camp, will not succeed in breaking the people’s will and the determination of its valiant resistance, which is not intimidated by the IOF brutality.

Hamas clarified that this crime came just hours after the launch of the national initiative to end the Palestinian Authority’s security campaign against the Jenin camp and its resistance, ‘and the PA’s failure to respond to it, along with the gunfire and the prevention of ambulances from entering the camp, holding it responsible for its partnership in the Zionist crime and its refusal of national calls to halt its aggression against the camp.’

Hamas called on ‘our heroic people in the West Bank to escalate all forms of resistance and to enhance unity and solidarity under the option of confrontation and struggle until the occupation is expelled from our land and holy sites.’

Israeli police arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian at the illegal Israeli settlement of Givat Binyamin yesterday on charges of ‘serious incitement’ after he hung posters in the area containing messages against the army.

The posters, illustrated with the Palestinian flag, included the phrases: ‘All army soldiers are involved in genocide in Gaza’ and ‘Israel is a terrorist state’.

Netanyahu was pushed into accepting the Gaza ceasefire!

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was pushed into accepting a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas following pressure from incoming US President Donald Trump, according to reports.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, held ‘tense’ meetings with Netanyahu in Israel after taking part in ceasefire negotiations in Doha, according to reports.

The Associated Press news agency says officials from Egypt and Hamas have confirmed the authenticity of the following details of the deal:

Phase 1: (42 Days)

Hamas releases 33 captives, including female civilians and soldiers, children and civilians over 50;

On the first official day of the ceasefire, Hamas is to free three captives, then another four on the seventh day. After that, it will make weekly releases;

Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian captive and 50 for each female soldier;

A halt to fighting and Israeli forces move out of populated areas to the edges of the Gaza Strip;

Displaced Palestinians begin returning home; more aid enters the Strip.

Phase 2: (42 Days)

Declaration of ‘sustainable calm’;

Hamas frees remaining male captives (soldiers and civilians) in exchange for a yet-to-be-negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Phase 3:

Bodies of deceased Israeli captives exchanged for bodies of deceased Palestinian fighters;

Implementation of a reconstruction plan in Gaza;

• Border crossings for movement in and out of Gaza are reopened.