Israeli strike on Gaza City kills seven & wounds 20!

AN Israeli strike on Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood killed at least seven people and wounded 20 others yesterday.

Islam al-Jaidi, a resident and a witness of the attack, said Palestinians were trying to access the internet when hit.

‘There was a tent where people gathered to communicate with their families in Rafah and Khan Younis. Children, young men, and women were martyred inside the tent,’ al-Jaidi said.

The health ministry in Gaza said yesterday morning that the Israeli occupation army had committed six massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 56 civilians and injuring over 89 others, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.

The health ministry said that the Israeli army killed and injured a large number of civilians in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours, but only 145 of them, including 56 dead, were transported to hospitals.

The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, has climbed to 33,899, with 76,664 wounded.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said talks on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of captives are at a ‘sensitive phase’.

‘The negotiations regarding Gaza are going through some stumbling, and we are trying to overcome this to put an end to the suffering,’ Sheikh Mohammed told a news conference.

After six months of fighting, there is still no sign of any breakthrough in the negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt to clinch a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas’s political bureau, will travel to Turkey this weekend to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The planned meeting comes a week after Haniyeh lost seven family members — three children and four grandchildren — in an Israeli air attack on their car in northern Gaza.

Erdogan confirmed he would ‘host the leader of the Palestinian cause at the weekend’.