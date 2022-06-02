‘Israeli army carrying out field executions!’ – says Palestinian spokesman

THE official Palestinian presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, yesterday condemned what he described as ‘the dangerous Israeli escalation against our people’, which resulted in the killing of three Palestinians during the last 24 hours.

He stressed that ‘we are at a crossroads’, and that the policy of denunciation and condemnation was no longer enough.

Abu Rudeineh warned in a statement against the rise in the number of field execution of Palestinians carried out by the Israeli occupation army on orders from Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett, ‘which will drag the region into more tension and violence’, while holding the Israeli government fully responsible for any repercussions.

‘The international silence on the violations of the occupation, and the failure to hold it accountable for its continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, encourages the Bennett government and its army to continue to shed Palestinian blood and commit its aggressions against our people, their land and their holy places, and constitutes a cover and protection for the occupying state from accountability,’ said the presidential spokesman.

He added: ‘It is time for the US administration to assume its responsibilities towards stopping this Israeli madness that is dragging the region into the square of violence that we have repeatedly warned against,’ wondering: ‘Where is the opportunity that the US administration has asked for during the last contact, and the environment that must prevail before (US) President (Joe) Biden’s visit to the region, which Israel is trying to obstruct through its escalation against our people and their holy places?’

Abu Rudeineh stressed that the continuation of the Israeli aggression, the absence of a political horizon, and the failure to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, cannot be tolerated anymore.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned yesterday the Israeli army killing of a Palestinian man in Bethlehem, stressing that sanctions would put a stop to the Israeli killings.

Soldiers shot and killed Ayman Muheisen, 29, in the Dheisha refugee camp, the third Palestinian to be shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank in 24 hours – the first was a woman in Aroub refugee camp, in the south of the West Bank, and the second a man in the town of Yabad, near Jenin, in the north of the West Bank.

‘Failure to activate decisions to boycott Israel is what encourages it to continue in its crimes against our people,’ said Shtayyeh in a statement, renewing calls on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people.