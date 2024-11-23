Israel Intensifies Its Assault On Gaza Strip

THE Israeli military has intensified its assault on the Gaza Strip, with at least 25 civilians killed and dozens injured since the early hours of Friday.

Multiple areas across the besieged enclave have been struck, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.

Among the victims were two individuals whose bodies were recovered from Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah, and another who succumbed to injuries sustained in a bombing targeting displaced people in Khan Younis.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabalia al-Nazla, civilians attempting to return to their homes in the Saftawi neighbourhood were fatally targeted by Israeli forces, while others were injured by drone strikes.

The devastation extended to Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighbourhood, where an air raid on the Abu Asmar family home claimed eight lives, including women and children.

Similar tragedies unfolded in the al-Naser neighbourhood of Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, where attacks on civilian homes resulted in numerous casualties.

In the southern region of Gaza, a tent sheltering displaced individuals in Mawasi Al-Qarara was targeted, killing a woman and her child while critically wounding the father.

Earlier on Thursday night, Israeli airstrikes added to the mounting death toll, with homes in the Sabra neighbourhood and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza struck.

At least two civilians were killed, and medical personnel were injured when the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was bombed, damaging its sole power generator.

In southern Gaza, homes near Rafah were demolished, further displacing countless families.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces stormed Jenin and its refugee camp on Friday, sparking confrontations.

This follows a 48-hour incursion earlier in the week that left eight Palestinians dead and 19 wounded, while inflicting significant damage on local infrastructure.

The total toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression, has reached 44,056 Palestinian deaths and over 104,268 injuries. Thousands remain unaccounted for, buried under rubble or scattered on roads, as rescue teams struggle to operate amidst relentless bombardments.

Since the escalation of violence began in October, Israeli aggression across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has resulted in 795 fatalities, over 6,450 injuries, and the detention of more than 11,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, Israeli air and artillery strikes continue to ravage Lebanon, with areas in the southern district of Beirut, including Shiyah and Haret Hreik, facing intense bombardment.

The city of Tyre and its surrounding towns, along with border areas like Kfar Kila and Khiyam, have also been heavily targeted.

Residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure have been severely damaged, exacerbating the region’s suffering.

The UN has issued dire warnings about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Over two million Palestinians are at risk due to a lack of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, as Israel continues its blockade.

Muhannad Hadi, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, described the situation as a descent into catastrophe, stating that ‘the lives of more than two million Palestinians in Gaza are on the brink.’

Hadi called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to the region to prevent further loss of life.

Despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide, Israel’s relentless military campaign continues, leaving devastation across Gaza, the West Bank, and neighbouring regions.

