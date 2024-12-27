Israel F-16 planes bomb houses close to Kamal Adwan hospital

DIRECTOR of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, said that Christmas Eve was one of the most difficult nights in Kamal Adwan Hospital and the surrounding area.

Abu Safiya confirmed in a press statement on Christmas Day that Israeli soldiers detonated about ten robots near the hospital, which resulted in the destruction of all doors, internal barriers and windows, and some walls.

He stated that F-16 planes began bombing houses adjacent to Kamal Adwan Hospital at around 1.30am on Christmas morning, sparking a state of panic among the patients and displaced people.

‘Until now, we are besieged inside the hospital and cannot leave to go into the yards or move to the neighbouring buildings. The situation is very dangerous.’

He called on the international community to urgently intervene to protect the health system, health care workers and patients, noting that the shelling continued throughout the night.

‘The situation is still terrifying. Unfortunately, the situation has become unbearable. Despite our appeals to the world for help, no help has been received so far.’

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance security services on Wednesday seized Israeli spy devices in a different hospital in Gaza City.

A security official said that the Israeli occupation is working to target medical facilities and the Palestinian health sector, similar to what happened in Al-Shifa Hospital and other health facilities in northern Gaza.

A security official revealed that he received information that there was an abnormal ‘building stone’ in one of the hospitals in Gaza, which the Israeli forces earlier stormed.

After examining the room, it was found that the ‘building stone’ had been specially reshaped to hide a spy device connected to other devices within the hospital’s perimeter, equipped with hidden cameras.

Security platform Al-Hares (The Guard) earlier warned Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip about spy devices dropped in various neighbourhoods by the Israeli military.

Separately, the Hamas Movement has affirmed that the Israeli occupation forces’ persistence in their aggressive practices and crimes in the West Bank will never undermine the Palestinian resistance’s fortitude and bravery.

‘The occupation’s escalation of its assassination policy against resistance fighters, in the midst of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, will not weaken the valiant resistance’s determination and steadfastness,’ Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hamas mourned all the Palestinian people’s martyrs, especially those who were killed on Xmas Eve by Israeli forces in Tulkarm, describing their blood as a ‘beacon that illuminates the path of liberation and victory’.

Hamas expressed its belief that ‘the martyrs’ sacrifices will not go in vain’ and that ‘the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and the resistance’s courage are enough to make the Israeli occupation pay the price for its ongoing crimes’.

Eight Palestinian citizens were martyred and several others were injured, some seriously, during the ongoing Israeli military raid in Tulkarm, which started after midnight on Christmas Eve.

The Hamas Movement announced that the ceasefire deal in Gaza has been delayed due to new Israeli conditions.

Hamas confirmed, in a statement on Xmas Day, that ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are proceeding seriously in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation.

Hamas stressed that it showed responsibility and flexibility during the talks, asserting that ‘Israeli occupation authorities imposed new issues and conditions related to the withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which delayed reaching a potential agreement.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the Israeli negotiating team left Doha on Xmas Eve, after ‘an important week of negotiations’, in order to conduct internal Israeli consultations regarding the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

This step, according to observers, is the latest episode in a series of ongoing Netanyahu evasions, while the Israeli occupation army, with US support, continues its war of genocide in the Gaza Strip for more than 14 months.

Immediately after the announcement, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that ‘the gap between Israel and Hamas is not significant’.

They ‘reached understandings on the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) and Netzarim axes, what is supposed to happen during the ceasefire, and the release of Israeli prisoners, without further explanations,’ it added.