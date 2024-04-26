Israel – 5 massacres in 24 hours

ISRAELI occupation forces committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 51 Palestinians and the injury of 75 others, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 34,365 documented Palestinian fatalities so far, with the majority being children and women. In addition, 77,368 injuries have been documented since the start of the onslaught.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and ambulance and civil defence teams.

Earlier today, Israeli fighter jets bombed a house belonging to Al-Shawa family in the Al-Remal neighbourhood.

Subsequently, rescue and ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of three victims, including a child and a woman, along with several injured individuals from under the rubble of the targeted house.

The casualties and the injured were transported to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza City after Israeli occupation forces destroyed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s largest healthcare facility, during a major invasion of the western region of the city last month.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood south of Gaza City, as well as a residential building on Al-Wehda Street in the city centre, resulting in the killing of at least one civilian and the injury of others.

In Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, a fisherman was killed and another was injured by Israeli occupation forces while they were working off the Mediterranean coast of the city.

Additionally, rescue teams managed to retrieve the body of a martyr from under the rubble of the Jouda family’s house in the Shaboura refugee camp, which was targeted by an Israeli airstrike last Saturday.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in central Gaza, while the occupation forces demolished homes and facilities in the neighbouring town of Al-Maghazi.

The genocidal Israeli war of genocide has forcibly displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinian citizens from the northern and central Gaza Strip to the south, particularly to the Rafah governorate, which is now overcrowded with nearly 1.3 million Palestinian refugees.

• see editorial