PALESTINIAN President Mahmoud Abbas said yesterday that there are no words to describe the genocidal Israeli war and destruction inflicted upon our Palestinian people in Gaza, with blatant disregard for international law.

Speaking on the nineteenth anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, the President said, ‘In these difficult and catastrophic circumstances, there are no words to describe the genocidal war and destruction inflicted upon our Palestinian people in Gaza by the Israeli killing machine, with blatant disregard for international law.’

He wondered, ‘How can the world remain silent in the face of the killing and injury of over 40,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and the destruction of tens of thousands of homes, infrastructure, hospitals, and shelters?’

The President called for an immediate halt to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and for the delivery of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, water, electricity, and fuel.

The President warned against the forced displacement of ‘our people from Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem’, vehemently rejecting any repetition of the Nakba in 1948 or the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians in 1967.

‘What is happening in the West Bank, including its cities, camps, and villages, and in Jerusalem, is no less heinous than what is happening in Gaza,’ said President Abbas.

‘Israeli forces and terrorist settlers are committing ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and looting of Palestinian funds, claiming they do not want us to pay salaries and provide services to our people in Gaza.’

He continued, ‘In these difficult circumstances, we emphasise that the priority is for our people in Gaza, and we will not abandon them; they are part of us, and we are part of them.’

The President reaffirmed that ‘Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and we will assume our full responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution, encompassing both the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza.’

He held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for what is happening, asserting that ‘military and security solutions will not bring security and peace to anyone. We will not accept the reoccupation of Gaza or the annexation of any parts of it under any pretext.

‘Security and peace in our region will only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders,’ stressed President Abbas.

‘We call for an international peace conference to provide specific timelines and international guarantees for implementation’.

The President reiterated that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.