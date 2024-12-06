‘Halt Israel’s ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip’ – Hamas

HAMAS has called upon Islamic nations and United Nations agencies to urgently address and halt Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group accused Israel of committing these acts ‘under the full cover and protection of the American administration and some Western capitals’.

The statement condemned Israel’s blatant disregard for international law, attributing this to ‘the shameful failure of the international system to put an end to these horrific crimes’.

Hamas detailed the continuation of Israel’s barbaric actions, including the bombing of Palestinian homes in Beit Lahiya, attempts at forced displacement, and the targeting of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Israel has also announced plans to intensify the siege on Jabalia.

Hamas further urged the execution of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC recently disclosed that it had faced ‘coercive measures, threats, pressure, and acts of sabotage’ in response to issuing these warrants.

The United States has reportedly threatened sanctions against ICC staff before and after the tribunal’s verdicts.

The statement comes as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 44,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, over the past year.

Hamas accused Washington of shielding Israel during a campaign of massacres.

Separately, Hamas mourned the death of prisoner Mohamed al-Aref, who died on Wednesday evening in Israeli custody.

According to the group, al-Aref was subjected to severe torture and abuse by Israeli jailers and interrogators.

Hamas labelled his death a ‘crime for which the Israeli occupation will pay dearly,’ holding the Israeli government, including far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir, responsible for systemic abuses in Israeli prisons.

Hamas called for immediate intervention to protect Palestinian prisoners, alleging they endure ‘systematic torture and repression’.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs confirmed the death of Mohamed al-Aref, a 45-year-old from the Nur Shams refugee camp, in Israeli detention.