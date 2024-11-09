FREEDOM FOR PALESTINE! – Zionists seen off in Amsterdam

SUPPORTERS of Palestine confronted Israelis in Amsterdam who tore down the Palestinian flag.

The scene began with chants of ‘Death to Arabs’ and ended with ‘Freedom for Palestine.’ This is how events unfolded in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam on Thursday evening when Israelis started their attacks and chants against Arabs, only to be met by supporters of the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that 10 Israelis were injured and two others went missing after being attacked in Amsterdam following a match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the European League, which ended with Ajax winning 5-0.

The incident began with attacks carried out by Israelis, including tearing Palestinian flags from homes as they headed to the stadium, alongside chanting racist slogans against Arabs and Palestinians.

The Israeli military stated that it is preparing to send a force to the Netherlands to assist in evacuating Israelis who were attacked, adding that the mission ‘will arrive on a cargo plane and will include medical and rescue teams’.

Sources confirmed that clashes erupted with Israeli fans after they tore down the Palestinian flag. The behaviour of the Israelis sparked outrage among supporters of the Palestinian cause, who are affected by the scenes of destruction perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army over the past 13 months in Gaza, prompting them to confront the Israelis.

The Israeli National Security Council urged the Israelis in Amsterdam to avoid moving around the streets and to stay in their hotel rooms, indicating the extent to which they have become pariahs.

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli fans were attacked by supporters of the Palestinian cause after several Israeli fans tore down the Palestinian flag.

Some supporters managed to detain the Israeli individuals who were chanting racist slogans and forced them to chant ‘Freedom for Palestine’ in order to let them go, while Palestinian supporters shouted slogans for freedom. For its part, the Amsterdam police stated that they deployed additional forces in the capital after signs of tensions in several areas.