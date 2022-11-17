Food Prices Rocketing As The Supermarkets Impose Rationing

FOOD prices are rising at their fastest rate for 45 years, with the cost of basics such as milk, cheese and eggs surging and supermarkets starting to impose rationing.

Food price inflation hit 16.2% in the year to October, up from 14.5% in September, latest figures show.

Energy and fuel costs also rose sharply, pushing the overall inflation rate to its highest level since 1981.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said inflation is hitting poorer households hardest, as they spend around half of their income on food and energy, compared to about a third for those on middle incomes.

The overall inflation rate jumped to 11.1% in October, which was the highest rate in 41 years and up from 10.1% in September.

The latest figures come ahead of today’s Autumn Statement, in which Tory Chancellor Hunt is to launch billions of pounds of cuts in public services and tax hikes for the low paid.

The ONS reported that gas and electricity prices are up by nearly 130% and 66% respectively compared with a year ago.

Commenting on the ONS inflation figures, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Today’s inflation figures confirm that the cost of living crisis continues.

‘Ordinary families can’t pay their fuel bills, yet Shell and BP can announce twelve-week profits of over £15 billion.

‘With wages still trailing behind price rises, British workers continue to face a national pay cut and now Austerity 2.0 beckons.

‘Our economy is broken and workers cannot pay the price again for a crisis not of their making. Different choices can and must be made.’

Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary, said: ‘Inflation is at its highest rate in more than forty years and working people are paying the price.

‘Workers across the UK are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table because wages are not keeping pace with skyrocketing costs.

‘The Chancellor must take immediate and convincing action to help people through this Tory made cost of living crisis – otherwise our members will know for certain this government has lost control.’

• Some supermarkets have started rationing eggs. Asda said customers would be limited to buying two boxes of any number of eggs until further notice, while Lidl limited customers to three boxes each.