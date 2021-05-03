DVLA staff four-day strike begins today – Another Covid-19 outbreak feared!

STAFF at the DVLA office in Swansea begin their four-day strike today after fears of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak as more than 2,000 people go into the Swansea office every day.

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union were on strike last month.

Over 1,400 staff working in unsafe conditions at the Swansea site walked out for three days at the beginning of April.

A coronavirus outbreak was declared at the DVLA’s contact centre in Swansea in December 2020. By the end of February this year, 560 Covid cases had been recorded amongst DVLA employees, working on site and from home since September.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: ‘It is the unreasonable and crass behaviour of DVLA senior management which has led to the latest round of stoppages.

‘DVLA and ministers need to understand the levels of fear, anger, and determination within the workplace and that our union will support staff every step of the way in their fight for a just settlement.

‘The testimony that DVLA senior management have bullied staff and have failed up until recently to guarantee desks are two metres apart is a national scandal.

‘There has been a callous disregard for the safety of DVLA staff throughout this whole saga, underpinned by forcing over 2,000 staff to go into work every day since September.

‘This is despite nearly 600 Covid cases since March last year, with the vast majority reported from September onwards.

‘DVLA senior management have been more focused on threatening PCS members for attending union meetings, rather than working with the union to keep staff safe.

‘With these latest revelations of bullying and a lack of proper social distancing measures at the Swansea site, on top of accusations DVLA misled the Transport Select Committee who looked into the Covid outbreak, CEO Julie Lennard should now consider her position.’