Death by a thousand cuts! – teachers union leaders warning

THE Labour government is threatening to hit schools with ‘death by a thousand cuts’, teachers leaders warned yesterday.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) reported that the government’s 2.8% growth in mainstream school funding in 2025-26 falls massively short of an expected 3.6% rise in costs.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) responded that it would result in yet more cuts in England’s already depleted schools, reducing pastoral support and curriculum choice, while class sizes are likely to grow.

Julie McCulloch, ASCL director of policy, warned: ‘This report reveals the reality that is facing many schools and colleges – yet another round of cutbacks.

‘It will inevitably mean further reductions to pastoral support, curriculum options and classroom resources. It is also likely that in many cases, class sizes will increase.

‘Schools and colleges have been expected to absorb relentless financial pressures over the past 15 years, and they have done an incredible job in minimising the impact on students.

‘But we cannot go on like this. It is death by a thousand cuts. The government must recognise the importance of improved investment in education.’

Luke Sibieta, IFS research fellow, said: ‘A very tight picture on the public finances means that most departments, including education, will probably need to make savings. Working out exactly how and where is much easier said than done.’

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: ‘Schools are already facing real difficulties in making their budgets add up and having already cut operations to the bone, school leaders are worried what lies ahead.

‘It’s vital that this is recognised and addressed in the spending review if schools are to be spared further unpalatable decisions like cutting staff and curriculum resources which make it harder for them to offer children a first-rate education.

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: ‘Keir Starmer was elected on a promise to put more resources into schools after 14 years of austerity.

‘Schools have no capacity to make savings without cutting educational provision.

‘Britain has the highest primary class sizes in Europe and the highest secondary class sizes since records began.

‘College funding has been cut to the bone. Funding for SEND support and pastoral care is totally inadequate.

‘Children and young people’s education has been seriously compromised through a lack of funding.

‘The government must address this problem head on and ensure that our schools and colleges get the funding they desperately need.’