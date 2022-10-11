Coffey Tells Nurses 3% Is All You Are Getting!

THE RCN (Royal College of Nursing) responded with fury to Tory Health Secretary Therese Coffey’s declaration on TV yesterday morning that, regardless of whether they go on strike or not, she is not going to give the nurses any more than a miserable 3% pay rise this year.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: ‘This is an astonishing admission from the Health Secretary – she has already decided she won’t be listening to our half a million members.

‘Ms Coffey has her head firmly in the sand.

‘Nurses and support workers hearing this will be angry but it will make them even more determined.

‘Members should find their ballot papers today and show the Health Secretary we have a strong voice that she cannot dismiss.

‘Ignoring nursing staff is akin to ignoring patients.

‘We have overwhelming public support for the government to do what’s fair by nursing staff and what’s needed for safe patient care.’

The RCN is balloting nurses on strike action, saying the increase currently on offer ‘makes a difference to a nurse’s wage of just 72p a week’.

Speaking on Sky News, Coffey said: ‘We’ve honoured the independent pay review body’s recommendations on this. That was higher than many of the other pay rises that other public-sector workers are getting.

‘Dare I say it, having respect of the independent pay review body, I’m not anticipating that we’ll be making any further changes.’

Asked about the RCN strike ballot, Coffey responded: ‘That’s a decision for nurses who decide how to vote in this next coming month.’