Cancer research strikers join Maudsley picket

THERE was a lively picket, at the Maudsley hospital in Camberwell, south east London yesterday of over 50 estate maintainance workers.

They were joined, by Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) workers who have been on strike for eight weeks over fair pay and who came to show solidarity and support on the Maudsley hospital picket.

The Maudsley workers are striking for fair pay and against staff cuts.

Maz Ebrahim, Unite Regional Office told News Line: ‘Since I have been the regional officer workers have been facing a pay depression. Unite and the reps have had numerous meetings to solve this dispute.

‘But the employer has failed to table an offer that is acceptable to our members, which has resulted in members taking industrial action from 28th July to the 3rd August.

‘The dispute can end if the employer wants, as long as they get round the table and make an offer for our members. Unite remains open to negotiate with the employer at any time to resolve this dispute.’

Eric Otoo, Electrical Team Leader, said: ‘We have tried to resolve this dispute but management doesn’t take us seriously. We get physically attacked by patients on the mental wards. They are cutting our overtime hours, while the bosses give themselves bonuses.

‘Management do not appreciate us. They are cutting down on the workforce, and putting more work on us. We have less workforce than two years ago. Nothing has been done to address this.’

Isaac Goss, team leader of Lambeth Estate, said: ‘We are out on strike today because of low pay. This has been going on for years. We feel undervalued, we look after vulnerable people.

‘The rate of inflation does not come close to the salary we are getting. The bosses are getting higher salaries and bonuses while we are struggling to pay our bills. That’s why we will continue to strike and not give in to the bosses.’