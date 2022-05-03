£300m more arms for Ukraine – nothing for struggling households

TORY PM Boris Johnson acted the buffoon yesterday as he described Ukraine’s war against Russia as the country’s ‘finest hour’, in a video address broadcast from London to the parliament in Kiev.

Speaking via video link to Ukrainian MPs, Johnson promised to send another £300m worth of military hardware, including electronic equipment, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jammers and night-vision binoculars.

Johnson claimed: ‘This is Ukraine’s finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.’

He said the UK was leading the world in supporting Ukraine and claimed: ‘What we care about is Ukrainian people and their suffering.’

Earlier in the day, Johnson announced his inability to help UK citizens through the cost-of-living crisis.

In an interview on ITV, he confirmed that his government would not provide support to offset higher costs.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey has found that British citizens are experiencing the biggest squeeze since the 1950s, with soaring prices and surging inflation targeting low-income groups across the country.

Nearly a quarter of people in the UK say they are struggling to pay household bills even before the new hike in regulated energy prices takes effect, the ONS survey reveals.

Johnson’s response was that nothing would be done for struggling families, saying: ‘There is an inflationary risk and it’s very severe, it could get worse and that knocks on to interest rates, and that knocks on to the cost of borrowing for everybody.’

BP’s profits for the first three months of this year have more than doubled after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant reported an underlying profit of $6.2bn (£4.9bn) compared to $2.6bn in the same period last year.

Last November, BP chief executive Bernard Looney described the energy market as ‘a cash machine’.