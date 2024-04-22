3 More Mass Graves Found At Nasser Hospital!

MORE tragedy keeps unfolding in the city of Khan Younis, with more mass graves found inside the courtyard of Nasser Hospital.

Medical staff and international personnel who visited the hospital yesterday described it as a ‘graveyard’ after Israeli forces raided the facility.

Three more mass graves were discovered in the grounds yesterday, in addition to the one found on Sunday, which had contained elderly execution victims with their hands tied behind their backs.

The civil defence department retrieved 73 bodies of women, children and young men who had been missing for the past two months when the Israeli military first stormed the hospital.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned ‘the horrific massacres’ committed by Israel following the uncovering of the mass graves in the courtyard of Nasser Medical Complex.

The organisation said in a statement that ‘hundreds of displaced, wounded, sick people and medical teams have been subjected to torture and abuse before being executed and buried collectively’.

It called for a probe into ‘a war crime, a crime against humanity, and organised state terrorism’, stressing the need for the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice ‘to assume their responsibilities in this regard’.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A News at the weekend, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for stalling ceasefire efforts.

‘Despite dozens of sessions and communications exchanged via our mediators, the Zionist enemy until this point has not agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. All they want is the return of captives so they can continue the war on Gaza – and this cannot be,’ he said.

‘They want Hamas and the resistance to agree to maps referencing the deployment of the Israeli army as if to say we are legitimising the occupation of the Strip. There must be a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.’

Between 40 to 50 people, including students, were arrested and charged with trespassing at Yale University, on the third day of protests calling for divesting from weapons manufacturers for Israel yesterday.

Students could be heard chanting: ‘One, we are the people. Two, we won’t be silenced. Three, stop the violence now, now, now, now’ and ‘Resistance is justified, when people are occupied’.