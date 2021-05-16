202 Palestinians killed & 5,588 are injured by Israeli aggression

THE Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Sunday afternoon that a total of 202 Palestinians have been killed and 5,588 others injured by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and in the crackdown on West Bank protests.

The MoH said that in the Gaza Strip, 181 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, including 52 children below the age of 18, and 31 women.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, a total of 21 Palestinian protesters were shot dead with live ammunition by Israeli occupation forces that violently crushed protests which broke out against the aggression on Gaza.

In the Gaza Strip, 1,225 Palestinians have been wounded by the Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombing, while in the West Bank, a total of 4,363 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli occupation forces or illegal settlers.

A Palestinian young man was injured by gunfire shot at him by hardcore Israeli settler vandals outside the town of Bani Na’im, to the east of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Armed settlers opened gunfire at the young man while driving in a street outside the town of Bani Na’im and injured him in the back.

Despite his injury, the man managed to continue his way to the neighbouring village of Beit Einun, where citizens moved him to hospital for medical treatment.

Several roads across the occupied West Bank were shut down over the past few days by hardcore settler gangs who carried out several attacks on Palestinian drivers and passers-by, with Israeli occupation army turning a blind eye.

Leicester City football players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana celebrated their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea yesterday by waving the Palestinian flag after the final whistle.

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana held the Palestinian flag.

Choudhury had the flag draped over his shoulders as he collected his winner’s medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.

The move was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians who have faced intense bombardment, air strikes and persecution by the Israeli occupation forces in recent days, which has caused the death of over 204 Palestinian civilians so far.

Online, social media users and fans have praised the football players for their act of solidarity and amplifying the voices of Palestinians.