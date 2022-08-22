Washington’s behaviour risks ‘direct conflict’ – warns Russian embassy in US

THE Russian embassy in the United States has warned that Washington’s behaviour on the world stage risks direct conflict between the nuclear states.

This comes in the wake of the US testing a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile amid escalating tensions with Moscow over the Ukraine war.

Washington had postponed the launch twice due to tensions with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, in a bid to avoid escalating tensions with China.

The US has tested a long range Minuteman III nuclear capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile according to a statement by US Air Force, which claimed that the launch was not related to current global events, and that these tests happen periodically just to make sure the United States’ nuclear deterrent is reliable and accurate.

However, the launch of the ICBM comes as geopolitical tensions are on the rise across the globe.

The test was originally scheduled to take place in March, but was postponed to avoid stoking tensions over Russia’s February 24th military intervention in the Donbass.

It was postponed once again at the beginning of August as military tensions soared over China’s test launches of multiple ballistic missiles and live fire exercises in reaction to the visit of top US lawmaker, Pelosi, to Taiwan.

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) is a Chinese province and Beijing slammed Pelosi’s visit as an example of interference in its internal affairs, and has warned Washington of serious repercussions.

China has carried out military drills across six zones surrounding Chinese Taipei, performing a conventional missile assault in the waters east of Taiwan, utilising over one hundred fighter jets and bombers, supported by more than 10 destroyers and frigates.

Meanwhile, Russia has slammed US nuclear policy, warning that Washington’s behaviour on the world stage risks direct conflict between the nuclear states.

Moscow says Washington’s reckless disregard for the security and interests of other countries increases the nuclear risk.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has accused the US of trying to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and provoking confrontations across the world, citing Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an example.

He condemned the trip as part of a purposeful, conscious, strategy to destabilise the region, calling it a brazen demonstration of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries.

Putin also warned Western countries are seeking to create a NATO-like military bloc in the Asia Pacific.

The Russian president has also said that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa, and is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.

In February he said that his nation’s nuclear forces should be put on high alert as US moves have raised fears of a nuclear war.

‘And what we’re seeing now is a new arms race, which of course the Russian Federation doesn’t want but the United States keeps pursuing and keeps pushing ahead,’ he said.

The US military is developing counter-hypersonic capabilities as part of its approach to hypersonic technology on the battlefield, a top Pentagon official has claimed.

‘The message that Washington is sending by testing a nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile amid ongoing tensions between the US and other global powers is anything but friendly and could lead to unpredictable results.

‘The demonstration of America’s nuclear power comes amid notable global issues, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Therefore, it will only increase the possibility of conflict, which is why the US claims to be preventing a nuclear fiasco, but the facts suggest the opposite.’

The US has over 5,400 nuclear warheads and has recently withdrawn from two key arms control agreements – the 1987 intermediate range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which bans certain classes of land-based missiles; and the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, which allows for surveillance flights over each other’s territories.

In addition, Washington habitually makes unfounded accusations against countries whose worldviews do not coincide with the American version.

The US military has given top British weapons maker BAE Systems a contract worth $12 billion ‘to support’ nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile systems (ICBM).

Meanwhile, Iran has reiterated that its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful purposes and that Tehran has no interest in developing nuclear weapons, in spite of the US-led commotion created over its nuclear programme.

However, the US has levelled inhumane sanctions against Iran to dismantle the country’s peaceful nuclear programme – which it has failed to do.

Tehran warned: ‘Washington continues to stoke instability across the globe, and its actions show no sign of good faith. It’s high time the US stopped its belligerent moves in order to avoid further crises in the world.’

The global nuclear arsenal is expected to grow in the coming years for the first time since the Cold War.

Iran says the United States is dragging its feet over indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and removal of sanctions against Tehran.

Tehran has responded to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union, but is still awaiting Washington’s response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said Monday.

‘Iran has participated seriously, constructively and responsibly in the negotiations, responded to the proposals of the European side in a timely manner, acted innovatively and showed the necessary flexibility for the conclusion of an agreement’ Kan’ani said during a press conference.

‘But what matters now is the procrastination of the American side in providing an answer.

‘The US government is responsible for the JCPOA status quo and non-implementation of the accord.

‘We can move to the next stage if the US government shows serious willpower and acts responsibly in its promises and actions,’ he added.

‘We can talk about the success of this phase of negotiations when the European side announces that it has received the response from Americans,’ the Iranian diplomat noted.

Iran’s President Raeisi says his administration will not give up on the nation’s rights in any negotiations.

He described the talks on the removal of sanctions against Iran and salvage of the JCPOA as ‘sensitive’, emphasising that the talks have so far achieved relatively good progress.

‘The negotiations are comprehensive, and agreement must be reached on all relevant issues. We cannot speak of reaching an accord, moving forward or welcoming the next stage unless all the issues have been sorted out,’ Kan’ani stressed.

Iran is seeking guarantees in Vienna that the US and Europe will not renege on their contractual obligations again.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman and analyst said: ‘Iran’s top officials have repeatedly announced that we will not tie the nation’s livelihood and the country’s economy to the negotiations.

‘We regard sanctions removal talks as one of the issues in the field of foreign policy. We emphasise that America’s delay in providing an answer, the inaction of the European side, the internal issues of the US administration, and pressure from extremists and Zionist lobby groups inside the United States will not stop Iran from pursuing its own priorities.’

He said that the US and the European sides are in much greater need of an agreement than Iran, underscoring that the Iranian negotiating team has shown complete seriousness, expressed it desire and proven that it is looking for an agreement.

‘They (Iranian negotiators) will stand up for the legitimate interests of the government and the nation and will not flout the red lines.

‘We are looking for a good, strong and lasting agreement,’ Kan’ani said.