‘Unprecedented public admission of torture’ in Israeli prisons

AN Israeli journalist-turned-intelligence officer has exposed part of the regime’s physical and psychological torture of Palestinian abductees in Israeli prisons since Israel launched the genocidal war on Gaza in October last year.

In a report published last Friday, the Grayzone, citing Amichai Attali, said the horrifying testimonies appear to constitute an ‘unprecedented public admission’ of torture by the occupation forces.

Attali, a Knesset (Israeli parliament) correspondent for news outlet Ynet who moonlights as a reserve intelligence officer in the Israeli occupation army, described ‘masses’ of Palestinians who were left ‘lying… in handcuffs’ while subjected to never-ending Israeli music at the Hakirya military compound.

The journalist referred to the facility as ‘some kind of house of horrors, with screams coming from all directions.’

Attali said that he spent 227 days at Hakirya, where he performed interrogations on Palestinians, and that was when he ‘encountered the face of evil,’ adding: ‘I still haven’t really fully processed it.’

He claimed that he only interacted with detained Palestinians in ‘sterile’ interrogations and that he had no outlet from the horrors being unleashed at Hakirya, where soldiers blasted Israeli music for hours to induce psychological breakdowns among their victims.

Attali also mentioned an infamous Israeli children’s track which went viral on Israeli social media after soldiers recorded themselves subjecting blindfolded Palestinians to endless repetitions of it.

‘Well, I saw it with my own eyes – they repeatedly played Shuli Rand’s Ayeka. You know, it’s a song I like but they managed to make me tired of it,’ he said.

Palestinian prisoners are facing ‘systematic torture’ at Israel’s Ofer prison, and recently released Palestinian abductees have recounted their suffering at the hands of the regime’s jailers.

After describing the sonic torture inflicted on the jailed Palestinians, Attali said: ‘To tell you the truth, even later, during the interrogation phase… it’s like a feeling of some kind of house of horrors, with screams coming from all directions.

‘Because even during the so-called “sterile investigation”, your goal is to extract intelligence.’

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has abducted men, women, and children from Gaza and the occupied West Bank in parallel with its barbaric war on the besieged territory.

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, over 11,600 Palestinians have been abducted and kept in the occupied territories and Jerusalem since then.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has so far resulted in at least 43,552 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 102,765 others injured, while thousands of victims are feared still trapped under rubble.