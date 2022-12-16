Syria demands the withdrawal of US occupation forces! – who have looted Syrian oil and crops worth $25.9bn

SYRIA has renewed its call for the withdrawal of US forces from the energy-rich northeastern part of the country, saying the occupation troops and their allied Takfiri militants are involved in the systematic looting of oil, wheat crops and other commodities.

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Wednesday said the latest figures show that the estimated value of losses suffered as a result of strikes carried out by US forces and their allied terrorists on Syrian territory stands at 25.9 billion US dollars.

‘The ongoing looting of crude oil, natural gas and mineral resources has incurred a loss worth $19.8 billion, while 3.3 billion was lost as a result of acts of vandalism against essential facilities,’ the ministry noted.

It added that aerial aggression by the US-led military coalition formed on the pretext of fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has caused damage valued at $2.9 billion to the Arab country’s oil and gas installations.

The Syrian ministry put the value of indirect losses from the continued presence of American occupation forces in the country at over 86 billion US dollars, noting that the figure represents lost proceeds as a result of lower production of crude oil, natural gas, oil derivatives and minerals.

It further called on the United Nations to initiate measures aimed at putting an end to violations of international law by the US-led allied forces and giving Damascus reparations for years of aggression.

US Central Command has said American forces carried out a raid against Daesh ‘officials’ in eastern Syria, again violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

The ministry asked the world body to help end the illegal presence of American soldiers in Syria, help the Damascus government exercise sovereignty over oil and gasfields occupied by US military troops, and activate mechanisms aimed at the immediate and unconditional removal of anti-Syria sanctions in order to improve the humanitarian situation in the country and provide appropriate conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees to their homeland.

The US military has for years stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the restive area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is designed to plunder the country’s rich natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Syria says the US occupation has cost Syria over $107 billion in oil and gas sector losses.

Damascus also complains that the US’ thefts of Syrian oil, natural gas and other resources have led to energy shortages and have further deteriorated the economy and people’s livelihoods.

In a stern warning, Russia on Wednesday said US Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for its strikes if Washington authorises them to be delivered to support Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Patriots would ‘definitely’ be a target for Russia, but that he would not comment on media reports that are still not confirmed.

US media on Tuesday reported that the administration of President Joe Biden is finalising plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine that Kiev has been requesting for months.

The plan is in its final stages and needs approval from Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin before it can be sent to the presidential office for final signature, CNN stated, citing three anonymous US officials.

It is still not clear how many Patriot systems, the most advanced ground-based air defence system, the US intends to supply to Ukraine.

The missile batteries will first go to a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, where Ukrainian crews will be trained to operate them, which it said normally takes ‘several months’.

The Pentagon said last month that Kiev’s request was ‘being considered’ by the Biden administration.

Moscow has strongly opposed the deployment of Patriots and any supporting NATO personnel to Ukraine, with the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warning that they would become ‘legitimate targets’ for Russian forces.

Apart from the US, 17 countries operate Patriots or have them on order, including Romania and Poland.

The warning from Russia came amid reports that Moscow hit Kiev with drones early on Wednesday, but air defence systems prevented significant damage to the city, Ukrainian authorities said.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and two administrative buildings were damaged but no casualties resulted in the attack.

‘The air defences worked well,’ Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said. ‘Thirteen (drones) were shot down.’

It was followed by reports of Russian rocket strikes targeting the regional administration building in the southern city of Kherson, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said.

An unconfirmed video circulating on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the top of the administration building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia this week to withdraw its troops by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal.

The Kremlin, however, said it has not received any proposals about a ‘Christmas ceasefire’ in Ukraine.

‘No, no such offers have been received from anybody. This topic is not on the agenda,’ Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he said there would be no peace with Kiev until Zelensky accepted the ‘realities’ on the ground, referring to the regions it annexed following referendums.

Meanwhile, Zelensky and top military officials met on Wednesday to discuss moves to ensure border security, the president’s office said.