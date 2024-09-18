South Africa education workers fight ‘appalling’ casualisation and ‘declaration of war’ on unions!

SOUTH Africa’s National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) on Tuesday called on the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane to ‘immediately address issues confronting our members and workers in the department of higher education and training’.

A statement issued by the NEHAWU Secretariat said: ‘As NEHAWU, we strongly believe that Department of Highter Education Training (DHET) remains an essential instrument to respond to the needs and developmental agenda of our society hence we support its vision of creating an integrated, coordinated and articulated system for improved economic participation and the social development of youth and adults.

‘This vision, however, shall not be achieved if the department continues to devalue workers as they are at the point of production and service to ensure that department meet its objectives.

‘Over time now, we have been witnessing poor administration in the department, especially at Head Office, which systematically provided poor service and support to the post-school education and training (PSET).

‘Certain individuals within the department are working but not appearing anywhere in the operational organisational structure of the department, leading into non-payment of salaries as some workers are owed at least three months’ salaries by the department with no guarantee to be paid anytime soon.

‘It is astonishing and appalling that the department would have individuals working but are not in its organisational structure yet there are more than 200 workers on contract of employment for over 10 years with no commitment to absorb them permanently.

‘This behaviour is in contravention with the Labour Relations Act as amended and we call on the department to end exploitation now or face the mighty of our gallant and fighting union. Workers deserve permanent and stable employment – not to be treated as mere disposable pawns in a power game.

‘The casualisation of workers is cruel and pure anti-worker posture negates the same efforts of creating permanent, decent and sustainable jobs for our people, particularly for the working class amidst the high cost of living and the high level of poverty faced by South Africans.

‘Equally, we have also witnessed the vicious and relentless onslaught on collective bargaining as this department goes all-out to reverse the hard-won gains of workers achieved at the departmental bargaining council and the conscious posture to undermine collective bargaining which did not come on a silver platter but through the blood, sweat and toil of workers and members in particular.

‘Looking at how the management in the department is handling and managing workers, in particular our members and shop stewards. We are convinced that the Director-General, Dr Sishi is at the centre of the problems engulfing the department and a main reason why workers are despondent.

‘Indeed, this confirms our long-held view that the DG does not care about the plight of our members and workers.

To demonstrate the point, the DG has been pushing steadfastly a nefarious agenda of relocating the DHET Head Office to the Council for Sientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) even after workers had objected to the relocation as it would be expensive to them.

For example, the travelling costs of the employees, as CSIR is outside town, will subject the taxi users to take two to three taxis just to be at work, much more costly compared to the current transport arrangements.

‘This is also despite the fact that DHET has been allocated a permanent building by government within the Salvokop precinct which was announced by the State President as part of the Presidential Infrastructure project.

The DG has shown the President and government the middle finger with his relocation plans to the CSIR because he thinks that he is bigger than the President and the executive yet the DG has not lived-up to the high expectations of being the administrative head and thereby providing a clear direction to the plethora of challenges confronting DHET.

‘We are equally concerned by the recent reports of fabricated charges being manufactured to silence and weaken NEHAWU shop stewards who have had the courage to stand up against the unethical conduct of some senior managers in the department.

This is nothing short of a direct attack on our union and we shall not tolerate these blatant attempts to intimidate our members for simply doing what is right which is to represent members and workers in the department as dictated to by the South African laws.

‘The union firmly believes in the vision of the South African society, the people’s education for people’s power and that education is a societal issue, not merely a departmental issue hence NEHAWU is calling and mobilising society to take full responsibility for education.

‘In this regard, we call on the new Ministry led by the Minister, Dr Nkabane and her team, before meeting the national leadership of our union with her, to enable an appropriate platform for discussions on strategic issues of the post-schooling system against the neoliberal policy orientation that is persisting in driving to a stagnant allocation of subsidies and student funding.

Amidst the rising student enrolments, student housing demands, infrastructure and fee hikes that undermines the developmental and transformational agenda of our society as well as disregarding the value of those who are at the point of service – workers in the department of higher education and transformation.

‘Any reluctance or delay in resolving matters already tabled by our branch for the attention of the Minister will be regarded or understood as a declaration of war with the union, As such we will not be stingy or economical in using our mighty power to respond accordingly.

NEHAWU also issued a statement on the future of Armscor dockyard workers: ‘NEHAWU notes with serious concern the pronouncements made by the Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese to divorce from the services of Armscor on the basis of his feelings regarding his claim about inefficiency and poor performance on the side of Armscor Dockyard.

‘When remarking at a 20 years-long service medal parade in Simon’s Town in February 2024, he said: “As the Chief of Navy, I have reached the end of my patience with their inability to repair the SA Navy ships”.

‘We call upon him to really put efforts to ensure proper functioning of Navy rather than folding his arms and loudly complaining about his inability to fix the challenges facing Navy as he is not paid for such.’

‘NEHAWU is preparing to defend the existence of Armscor, which has about 400 employees, against this reckless, insensitive intention characterised by personal feelings of the Chief of Navy as it put the jobs of our members and workers at risk.

‘What is more infuriating is that the union has never been consulted about this irritation of the Chief of Navy. As a result there is a general anxiety and anger from our members as they do not know what the future holds for them as their jobs are not secured now.

‘Indeed, it is our considered view as the union that the Chief of Navy was really insensitive when he publicly made this announcement and this fighting nation union of 37 years of age with a rich history of workers’ struggles shall not fold its arms and allow its members to be treated in such a despicable manner.

‘It is common cause that these 400 employees are bread-winners to many families and such a decision will affect them by subjecting these families to hunger and poverty. Indeed, workers do not deserve such treatment and we call on Armscor management to also stand up for its employees and challenge this intention by the Chief of Navy.

‘NEHAWU will be requesting audience with the Minister of Defence, Director General and the Acting Secretary of Defence to urgently discuss this unfortunate announcement so as to find an amicable solution to it whilst at the very same time, the union will write to the Chief of Navy and voice its concerns on the matter.

‘Lastly, the union met with its members on Monday the 16th September 2024 and agreed on a programme of action to be followed in dealing with this matter to the latter, as we are not going sit idle when the jobs of our members are put at risk through irrational decisions.’