Solidarity with Kamal Adwan Hospital rally at US Embassy in London

A CROWD of over 200 rallied outside the US Embassy in south London on Monday night demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, his colleagues and patients!

The rally was called by Community Camp for Palestine in solidarity with the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

Aisha from the community camp said: ‘Thanks to everyone for gathering at such short notice. It is a testament to the strength of our movement and our total commitment to Palestinian freedom.

‘We come together today to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who was kidnapped 3 days ago by the IOF after 80+ days of siege, killings and bombardment, whilst the so-called international community failed yet again to protect a hospital in Gaza.

‘We know that Dr Hussam is likely being tortured right now at the notorious Sde Teiman detention camp. His life is at risk, like so many others, including doctors and other medical workers, who have been tortured and killed in Israeli detention during this genocide.

‘Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s detention is a war crime, as is the detention of other medical workers, patients and civilians detained with him, as is the targeting of healthcare in Gaza which has been systematically decimated as part of Zionist Israel’s ethno-supremacist genocide in Gaza – the most documented genocide as it happens in history.

‘The whole world knows: USA – this is your genocide and just as you can stop it in one call, so you can secure Dr Hussam’s fate and that of his colleagues, patients and others.

‘Dr Hussam refused to leave his patients, even after his son was murdered by the IOF and he was also shot.

‘It is no coincidence that this attack came 2 days after a press vehicle was bombed killing 5 journalists named Ayman Al-Jadi, Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim Sheikh Ali, Mohammed Al-Lada and Faisal Abu Al Qusam.

‘Ayman had expressed his excitement at the upcoming birth of his baby who was born a day after his father died and is named after his father.

‘On 26th December Israeli military killed another 5 healthcare workers, totalling over 1,000 that we know of, that are recorded. Their names are D Ahmad Samour, Israa Abu Zayda, Abdel Majeed Abu Al-Eish, Maher Al-Ajrami and Fares Al-Houdali.

‘They then started burning and bombing the hospital, whilst setting up a room for Israeli military to drink water, eat food and mock Palestinians who are suffering beyond our imagination.

‘Israel refuses to let in humanitarian aid. When they have let in aid, they have then bombed the area it’s been left in, killing people desperate for food while aid trucks wait at the border.

‘IOF soldiers knowing there will be no repercussions laugh and mock women and children crying in pain.

‘There are no hospitals left in the north of Gaza. There are only 9 in the south – this is out of 36 hospital. 100 per cent of people in Gaza are now displaced after living under military occupation for more than 70 years.

‘The international community fails to protect civilians during this horrific genocide, whilst taking money from Israel to line their pockets.

‘Dr Hussam live-streamed pleas for at the very least recognition and at best some support from the international community and he was ignored and now he is missing. How is this justified? He is a doctor whose life’s work was to care for his patients.

‘Killing journalists and healthcare workers is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the gathering of evidence for the atrocities committed by Israeli soldiers in the name of Israel and supported by our so-called leader.

‘We come together to ensure it is marked in history and the stain is never removed.

‘Every part of this movement is important and valid in ensuring that happens and we will not stop holding our leader to account.

‘Every single human rights organisation, the ICC, every country in the UN assembly condemns Israel, and yet Britain still provides weapons and we are here today to say NOT IN OUR name.’

Jonathan from Doctors in Unite addressing the rally, said: ‘Not all Jews are Zionists. We know that Israel has 17 torture centres.

‘Israeli forces used remote controlled armoured vehicles to deliver explosives outside the Kamal Adwan Hospital and inflicted massive damage.

‘Doctors are being tortured because Israeli forces want them to say that the hospital is being used as a military base for Hamas.

‘Speak to your union to stop the promotion of genocide.’

Bernard Kelly, a health worker from St George’s Hospital said: ‘A thousand healthcare workers have been murdered in Gaza since last October.

‘Only fifteen minutes notice was given to close down the Kamal Adwan hospital.

‘Men were herded out, stripped down to their underwear and marched to an Israeli checkpoint.

‘Their bodies had a number written on them. What does that remind you of?

‘Women were marched to the checkpoint and had their headwear removed.

‘Healthcare workers are the most traumatised people in Gaza.

‘Did you ever imagine in your lifetime you would have to chant stop killing babies!’

Yonatan from Colombia read out a statement saying: ‘The Colombian Medical Federation expresses its strongest rejection and condemnation of the disproportionate actions and violations of fundamental human rights committed against healthcare personnel in Gaza.

‘In particular, we denounce the abduction, mistreatment, and detention of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and his team, who have dedicated their lives to protecting health and saving lives under extremely adverse conditions.

‘The deliberate attack on the last operational hospital in northern Gaza not only constitutes a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law but also a direct affront to the ethical and humanitarian principles that guide medical work in situations of armed conflict.

‘We insist that healthcare workers are not, and should never be targets of violence. Their commitment to life and the wellbeing of the most vulnerable is an act of courage and humanity that deserves respect and protection.

‘In this regard, we make an urgent call to the international community, human rights organisations, and the World Health Organisation to act swiftly and firmly, demanding:

1 The immediate release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and the detained healthcare team.

2 The immediate cessation of any violent actions against medical facilities, personnel, and missions.

3 An independent investigation and the imposition of sanctions on those responsible for this heinous crime.

‘We reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights of healthcare personnel worldwide.

‘Healthcare workers represent hope and humanity in the midst of war. The courage of Dr Abu Safiya and his colleagues is a symbol of resistance and dignity that will never be forgotten.

‘We demand justice and freedom for Dr Hussam Abu Safiya!’

• See Editorial