Israeli forces demolish hundreds of homes in Jerusalem

LAST year, Israeli officials approved plans for the construction of thousands of new settler housing units and demolished dozens of Palestinian-owned buildings in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a report on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of al-Quds (Jerusalem) Affairs said Israeli authorities had green-lighted a host of plans to build about 12,000 units in the occupied holy city, razed 177 Palestinian houses and ordered the demolition of another 200 homes there.

Israeli forces also killed 13 Jerusalem residents, arrested more than 2,784 others, and forcibly evicted more than 490 Palestinians from their ancestral homes in the area.

Israel regularly flattens Palestinian homes and structures in Jerusalem on the pretext that they lack building permits, thus expropriating more Palestinian lands to expand its illegal settlements.

The international community has condemned Israeli settlement construction as illegal under international law.

Nearly 700,000 Israelis live in these illegal settlements which have been built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian lands.

Over this last New Year weekend, the Israeli regime demolished two more Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on the excuse that they lacked a construction permit.

In May 2021, Israel’s land grab in the occupied West Bank sparked a war between the military and Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip that lasted 11 days.

During the war, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza killed over 250 Palestinians, including 66 children.

In addition to expanding its illegal settlements, Israel restricts freedom of movement for Palestinians not only in and out of Palestine but also within it.

Israeli settlers, backed by the military, also routinely storm the al-Aqsa mosque and provoke clashes with Palestinian worshippers.

In the latest incident of violence against Palestinians, Israeli forces shot and injured a teenage Palestinian boy during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency identified the victim as a 16-year-old Palestinian boy who was attacked by Israeli soldiers in the Kufr Qaddoum area in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

He was shot in the chest at close range with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by the Israeli forces during the clashes.

Rights advocates say that Israeli forces have adopted a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy during clashes with Palestinians, even in clear cases where they could be captured.

Tel Aviv has been criticised for its extensive use of lethal force and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to its forces or to settlers.

Israeli troops have, on numerous occasions, been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

Also over last weekend, fierce clashes erupted after Israeli troops stormed a number of neighbourhoods in the West Bank city of Ramallah and in the Jordan valley.

Israeli army soldiers used tear gas canisters and stun grenades to disperse angry youth protesters and forcibly broke into Palestinian houses during the raids.

The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank under the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians.

Israeli authorities have threatened to launch a massive arrest campaign if Palestinian youths do not stop protests against Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied territories – much of the international community condemns these settler units as illegal.

The Palestinians are warning that Israeli settler ‘terrorism’ must end – or the Israeli occupation regime must expect a new Intifada.

And the Palestinian Authority is urging the international community to intervene to protect Palestinians in the face of the increasing settler violence that has left hundreds injured in the West Bank in recent days.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday strongly condemned this latest settler extremism and the rising violent attacks across the occupied territories.

He stressed that Palestinians have the lawful right to resist Israel’s occupation of their lands.

At least 125 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the further violent attacks at by Israeli forces at the weekend after hundreds of Israeli Zionist settlers attempted to break into a village.

According to Palestinian media and eyewitness reports, under the protection of Israeli soldiers, the extremist Israeli settlers blocked the entrance to the town of Sijnil to the north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening.

They also attacked several vehicles and houses belonging to Palestinians in the area.

Israeli settlers routinely engage in violence and vandalism against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians are outraged by these rising settler attacks on their villages, – all done under the protection of and with backing from Israeli troops.

Israeli rights group B’Tselem has documented hundreds of such attacks in 2021 alone.

However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute the Israeli settler assaults on Palestinians and their property and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arson attacks, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

The Israeli regime occupied the West Bank in 1967 and then started to dot the Palestinian territory with illegal settlements, and severely restricted the Palestinians’ freedom of movement there.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In 2021 alone, Israeli forces killed 357 Palestinians, amid the silence of the international community over the regime’s increasing acts of violence against civilians.

In a new report published last Saturday, secretary general of the National Association of the Martyrs’ Families of Palestine, Muhammad Sbeihat, said the NGO has carried out field research and investigations in various provinces and found that all these Palestinians were killed at the hands of the Israeli regime last year.

The report showed that some 19 per cent of those killed were women, which is the highest figure in the history of the Israeli regime’s crimes and acts of violation after its occupation of Palestinian land in 1948.

The report added that 22 per cent of those killed were children, emphasising that the silence of the international community has only encouraged Tel Aviv to commit such crimes against the Palestinian people.

‘The global silence towards Israel’s crimes has encouraged the regime to ignore and belittle the blood of the Palestinian people of all ages,’ Sbeihat said.

