Iran and Hamas demand action against Israel from Arab-Islamic Summit!

PRESIDENT of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that the ‘Arab and Islamic duty requires us to show the highest levels of solidarity and cooperation, in light of the failure of the international community to stop the aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people.’

He added in his speech to the Arab-Islamic Summit, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Monday, that the crimes of the occupation ‘require us all to work to achieve the implementation of (United Nations) Security Council Resolution 2735,’ which calls for stopping the aggression and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian needs, the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip, rejecting plans to separate it from the West Bank.

He further called on the Arab and Islamic countries to demand that the Security Council and the UN General Assembly suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations, unless it abides by international law and its documented pledges, and ends its crimes against the Palestinian people.

The President called for all the countries of the world to review their relations with the occupying state and not to normalise their relations with it, in light of its failure to abide by international law, committing genocide, and targeting United Nations relief agency UNRWA.

He called on all countries to implement the UN General Assembly resolution that calls on them to impose sanctions on Israel.

He also called on the Arab and Islamic countries to end the occupation and stop colonies (Zionist settlements) within one year, in accordance with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

Abbas also called on those leaders participating in the summit to protect Jerusalem and support the steadfastness of its people, and prevent any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sanctities in the Holy City.

He stressed the need to support the international coalition to embody the State of Palestine, obtain its full membership in the United Nations, implement the Arab Peace Initiative, and continue to mobilise international support to enable the State of Palestine to carry out its tasks in strengthening the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, and protecting its national unity.

President Abbas also called for pressuring the occupation government (Israel) to release the funds, provide a financial safety net, protect and enhance the work of UNRWA and enable it to continue its tasks in Palestine.

He stressed that work is underway to establish the necessary mechanisms, committees and agencies for the government to manage the Gaza Strip under the jurisdiction of the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

He thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts to embody the State of Palestine as a basis for achieving stability and peace, and for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosting this summit. He also thanked ‘the brotherly leaders for their supportive positions towards our people.’

President Abbas met with Jordanian King Abdullah II, on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, and discussed ‘brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields.’

He further reviewed the latest developments on the Palestinian scene, ways to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to preserve the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The President also affirmed the importance of preserving the presence of UNRWA and its tasks, stressing the need for an immediate cessation of aggression against the Palestinian people, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the entire Gaza Strip, and the acceleration of the entry of aid to alleviate the effects of the humanitarian disaster in the Strip, highly appreciating the efforts made by Jordan in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

President Abbas arrived in Riyadh on Sunday evening to participate in the Arab-Islamic summit, in response to an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting was attended by: Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Hussein Al-Sheikh, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Muhammad Mustafa, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Al-Khalidi, and Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Saudi Arabia Mazen Ghoneim.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Monday briefed the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, on the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, ahead of the start of the Summit in Riyadh.

This meeting came within the framework of coordination and consultation between Arab and Islamic countries on the developments in Palestine, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has led to an unprecedented increase in the number of Palestinians killed and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

The two parties discussed possible ways to support the Palestinian people and strengthen Arab and Islamic positions in the face of the ongoing violations against them.

They further called on the international community to take action to stop the aggression and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

On Sunday, Palestinian PM Mustafa met with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, and briefed him on the ongoing aggression, genocide and ethnic cleansing being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Mustafa also provided an overview of the efforts and plans being undertaken at all levels by the Palestinian government to confront the Israeli aggression and bring relief to the Palestinian people.

For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the State of Palestine, as well as its rejection of Israel’s aggressive plans against the Palestinian people.

Both sides agreed to maintain coordination and work collaboratively to halt the Israeli aggression, deliver humanitarian relief and mobilise international support to bring an end to the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the extraordinary emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia was being held at Iran’s suggestion, and was meant to discuss an end to the unrelenting Israeli atrocities against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Aref made the remarks at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Monday before leaving the Iranian capital for Riyadh to take part in the event.

The extraordinary session is being held at the suggestion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and following diplomatic efforts and multiple contacts by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Attendees will ‘primarily exchange viewpoints on an end to the ongoing war and bloodshed in Lebanon and Palestine,’ the senior Iranian official explained.

Aref also expressed hope that continuing consultations would yield positive results and bring about a cessation of Israeli brutalities.

‘We hope to obtain valuable achievements in the field of providing aid to the displaced and victims of the Zionist regime’s attacks and crimes. Accordingly, we will enter the third stage of the measures. Iran, as well as all Muslim and Arab states, aims to secure a durable ceasefire in the region,’ he stressed.

At the summit, Iranian delegates would present their viewpoints on the core issues affecting Palestine and Lebanon and emphasise the urgent need to end the war in West Asia, Aref stated.

On Sunday, the Hamas Movement called on the Arab and Muslim leaders gathering for the Riyadh summit to form an international Arab-Islamic alliance to pressure the Israeli occupation state and its supporters to stop the war of genocide in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a message to the some fifty participating leaders, Hamas said that this alliance should also work to break the siege on Gaza and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their rights to self-determination and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas reiterated its keenness to deal positively with any proposals and ideas that guarantee an end to the Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced people to their areas.

They also stressed that any ceasefire proposal must include providing the population with humanitarian assistance, breaking the siege, reconstruct Gaza and achieve a real prisoner swap deal.

The movement called on all countries and entities to work individually and collectively to develop plans and take the necessary measures to provide immediate relief and shelter for the Gaza population, especially as winter has started in the Strip.

Hamas urged the Arab and Islamic countries to boycott the Israeli occupation state, revoke agreements signed with it, and make efforts to isolate it in the international arena.

And they called legal action to be taken against the Israeli occupation in the international courts and prosecute its war criminals, especially in the countries they visit.

In its message, Hamas pointed out that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has surpassed the 400-day mark, recalling the decisions taken about Gaza and its people during the previous summit that was held on November 11, 2023.