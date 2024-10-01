‘Hezbollah strong enough and ready for all scenarios!’

HEZBOLLAH Deputy Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has stated that the Lebanese resistance group is strong enough and ready for all scenarios, despite losing Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and other top commanders.

In a defiant message on Monday, the first televised address following the killing of Sayyed Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem vowed that Hezbollah will continue to fight.

He said: ‘Hezbollah will go on with its goals and its battle.

‘Our system of command and control as well as the mujahideen (fighters) will continue to follow up and implement the alternative plans accurately, just like the late Secretary General used to do.

‘All are ready in the battlefield.’

He affirmed that the Israeli enemy was not able to harm Hezbollah’s military capabilities, noting that all options are on table.

Sheikh Qassem also warned that Hezbollah fighters are fully prepared for any possible Israeli land incursion.

He started his speech by extending condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah deputy Secretary General mourned Sayyed Nasrallah saying: ‘We have lost a brother, father and a great leader. Sayyed Nasrallah was the leader of the convoy of free fighters.

‘His absolute priority was Palestine and Al-Quds (Jerusalem).’

Addressing the resistance fighters, Sheikh Qassem continued: ‘Be confident that our great leader is always with us.

‘The Israeli enemy is committing crimes and massacres all over Lebanon, and every house has the traces of the Israeli aggression.

‘Israel attacks both civilians and medics. They are not fighters. It attacks everyone who walks in the streets and, everyone who stays in the houses.’

He affirmed that the Israeli enemy ‘is delusional when it thinks that the brutal massacres and the international backing will help achieve its goals.’

In this context, he vowed that ‘despite the loss of our leaders and the great sacrifices, we won’t budge an inch from our stances,’ adding: ‘We have sacrificed a lot since the pager operations, the martyrdom of the commanders and the martyrdom of the leader.

‘If this happened anywhere else with any organisation across the world, it would collapse, but we did not. We are going on despite the pains and the sacrifices.

‘We are going on because we have the hope and we trust Allah almighty to be victorious. We are the people of jihad.’

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance will go ahead in confronting the Israeli enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine and in defence of Lebanon and its people, Sheikh Qassem pledged.

He noted, meanwhile, that the Israeli enemy has not been able to reach Hezbollah’s military capabilities, and Zionist claims in this regard ‘are just a dream that will never come true.’

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem said that Hezbollah will choose a new secretary general as soon as possible, stressing that following the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah, ‘Hezbollah’s operations have continued at the same pace, and more.’

He said: ‘Ma’ale Adumim, some 150km away from the Lebanese border, was targeted. Elsewhere in Haifa, a million Israeli settlers went into shelters’ due to Hezbollah attacks.

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance pursued its precision strikes on Monday, targeting the Israeli settlements and sites in an unwavering effort to defend Lebanese territories and support the Gaza Strip.

The group’s military media released the statements detailing the attacks and their outcomes:

First Statement

‘In defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded on Monday 30-09-2024 the Na’oura Base with a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets.

Second Statement

‘In defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded on Monday 30-09-2024 the occupied city of Safed with a barrage of rockets.

‘In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their courageous and honourable Resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites, bases, and positions of the Israeli enemy army and settlements in northern occupied Palestine on Sunday, September 29, 2024, as follows:

‘1- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Ofek camp with a barrage of Fadi 1 rockets, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘2- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted movements of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Al-Manara with rocket weapons.

‘3- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Sa’ar settlement with a rocket barrage, in response to the ‘Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘4- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the occupied city of Safed with a rocket barrage, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘5- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Rosh Pina with a rocket barrage, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘6- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Sonobar settlement with a rocket barrage, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘7- After monitoring and tracking an Israeli force and upon its entry into the Ramya site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

‘8- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones on the Eliakim camp, targeting locations where its officers and soldiers were settled, achieving precise hits, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.

‘9- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shtula with rocket weapons, achieving confirmed hits.

‘10- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Samaqah site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

‘11- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zvulun military base with a barrage of rockets, in response to the Israeli brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians.’

Continuing its path of resisting the occupation, supporting Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance announced four new operations on Monday.

‘Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted the following objectives in the early hours of Monday, September 30, 2024:

‘1. A vital target with Al-Arqab missiles.

‘2. A vital target in occupied Haifa using drones.

‘3. A vital target in Haifa Port using drones.

‘4. A vital target in our occupied territories using drones.’

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had struck a vital target in Eilat, in the south of occupied Palestine, with drones, affirming the continuation of operations to strike the enemy’s strongholds with increasing intensity.