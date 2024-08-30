Gaza genocide – 325 days of mass murder!

THE ISRAELI-American genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip has completed 325 days and there are still no signs of this murderous aggression ending or even slowing down.

From dead bodies lying scattered on the streets to hospitals and schools razed, down to children orphaned and millions rendered homeless, the events unfolding in the coastal Palestinian territory represent a textbook case of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The death toll in the territory since the Israeli regime launched its indiscriminate aerial and ground assault exactly 325 days ago has surpassed 40,400, most of them children and women. Almost all medical facilities in the territory have become defunct, due to infrastructure damages as well as the lack of electricity and fuel to keep the essential services running.

There are no ‘safe zones’ anymore and people are either putting up in makeshift shelters or refugee camps in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, which are exposed to Israeli attacks.

The 325 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza until August 26, 2023, based on the data released by the Gaza Media Office on Monday, is as follows:

325 – the number of days of the latest genocidal war on Gaza;

40,435 – the total number of fatalities in Gaza since October; 7

3,524 – the number of massacres committed by the regime since October 7;

50,435 – the number of people killed or missing since October 7;

10,000 – the number of people missing since October 7;

40,435 – the number of people who were declared dead in hospitals;

16,589 – the number of children killed since October 7;

115 – the number of infants born and martyred since October 7;

11,207 – the number of women killed since October 7;

36 – the number of people who died due to starvation since October 7;

885 – the number of doctors and paramedics killed since October 7;

82 – the number of civil defence personnel killed since October 7;

171 – the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 7;

93,534 – the number of people injured since October 7;

7 – the number of mass graves created by occupation forces inside hospitals;

520 – the number of people retrieved from mass graves inside hospitals;

69 – the percentage of child and women victims of the war since October 7;

177 – the number of shelter houses targeted by the Israeli forces since October 7;

17,000 – the number of children who have lost one of their parents since October 7;

3,500 – the number of children at risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortage;

12,000 – the number of injured people who need to travel for treatment;

102 – the number of days of total closure of all Gaza crossings;

10,000 – the number of cancer patients who face the risk of death;

3,000 – the number of patients with other diseases in need of treatment abroad;

1,737,524 – the number of people battling with infectious diseases due to displacement;

71,338 – the number of cases of hepatitis infections due to displacement;

60,000 – the number of pregnant women at risk due to lack of adequate healthcare;

350,000 – the number of chronic patients at risk due to the prohibition on entry of medicine;

310 – the number of health practitioners who have been arrested;

2 million – the number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip;

199 – the number of government buildings destroyed since October 7;

122 – the number of schools and universities completely destroyed since October 7;

334 – the number of schools and universities partially destroyed by the occupation;

110 – scholars, university professors and researchers executed by the occupation;

610 – the number of mosques completely destroyed since October 7;

214 – the number of mosques partially destroyed since October 7;

3 – the number of churches targeted and destroyed since October 7;

150,000 – the number of housing units completely destroyed since October 7;

80,000 – housing units rendered uninhabitable by the occupation;

200,000 – the number of housing units partially destroyed since October 7;

82,000 – tons of explosives dropped by the occupation on Gaza since October 7;

34 – The number of hospitals taken out of service by the occupation since October 7;

80 – the number of health centres that have become non-functional since October 7;

162 – the number of health institutions partially destroyed since October 7;

131 – the number of ambulances destroyed by the occupation army since October 7;

206 – the number of archeological and heritage sites destroyed since October 7;

3,130 – the kilometres of power grid destroyed by the occupation;

34 – billion dollars in direct preliminary losses incurred due to the genocidal war;

700 – the number of water wells destroyed by the Israeli occupation;

33 – number of sports facilities destroyed by the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza has warned that healthcare facilities in the war-wracked territory are nearing closure due to an acute fuel shortage for generators and a severe lack of medical supplies, caused by Israel’s heavy import restrictions.

The director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, Munir al-Bursh, said more than 60% of vital medications are currently inaccessible in the Gaza Strip as a result of the persistent Israeli blockade. Al-Bursh underscored that fuel supplies for hospitals in Gaza City and the northern strip are ‘adequate for just the next 48 hours’, stressing that the dire lack of fuel and medical resources significantly obstructs attempts to assist the wounded amid the ongoing violence.

He condemned Israel for intentionally starving civilians, as fuel deliveries to northern Gaza continue to be blocked for the fourth consecutive day.

He further noted that the Israeli forces have obstructed the delivery of vaccines via the Netzarim corridor into northern Gaza, highlighting the difficulties of immunising children amid persistent violence and the lack of a secure, healthy environment.

Late Sunday, the health ministry announced that it had received 1.26 million doses of polio vaccine, and initiated vaccination of more than 600,000 children under the age of 10, in response to the region’s first confirmed polio case in a quarter of a century.

However, humanitarian agencies have stressed that several factors, including the ongoing airstrikes on Gaza, could hinder the progress of the campaign, as at least a seven-day pause in the conflict is needed to ensure effective immunisation.

Palestine was polio-free for 25 years, but the disease made a resurgence due to the collapse of sanitary infrastructure in Gaza.

The spread of the virus has been intensified by the severe overcrowding in al-Mawasi, designated by the Israeli military as a ‘humanitarian zone’, where population density reaches a staggering 30,000 individuals per square kilometre, with many residents living in tents. The warning comes as patients evacuate al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the main hospital serving central Gaza, further burdening the already strained healthcare system in the region.

The area surrounding the hospital has been declared a military zone, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday night, causing panic and prompting many to flee the hospital, currently home to 100 patients, including seven in intensive care.

Despite the situation, the ministry confirmed that the medical centre remains operational and that medical personnel have resumed their duties at the facility, urging for its protection.

Only 16 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, according to the World Health Organisation.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has also warned that the ongoing Israeli military attacks and repeated ‘evacuation orders’ continue to impede the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.