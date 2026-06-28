Victory To Iran! Forward To The Victory Of The Worldwide Socialist Revolution!

THE Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called on Iran’s Judiciary to pursue and restore the nation’s rights that have been violated as a result of the US-Israeli wars of aggression and intervention since last year.

In a Sunday message issued on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and his companions, designated as the Judiciary Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said one of the most important legal and judicial issues facing the entire Iranian nation at the present time is pursuing and restoring those rights violated by ‘international criminals and arrogant and aggressive imperialist powers’.

The Leader said that safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people extends beyond individual legal matters and includes defending the country’s collective rights against crimes committed by foreign aggressors such as the USA and the UK.

He said the Judiciary in the Islamic Republic has the responsibility to protect people’s rights, and to revive public rights and legitimate freedoms, combat corruption, enforce justice, uphold divine laws and oversee the implementation of the law.

Success in carrying out those duties, he said, would strengthen public trust in the judicial system.

Turning to the country’s most pressing legal challenge, Ayatollah Khamenei said pursuing the rights violated by international criminals and global aggressors, particularly since last year, is among the Judiciary’s foremost responsibilities.

He said the blood of those killed in the two wars of aggression against Iran – waged by the United States and Israel in June 2025 and February 2026 – together with the physical, psychological, material, and spiritual damage inflicted on Iran and its people inside and outside the country, forms the basis for hundreds or even thousands of significant legal cases.

The Leader also invoked the killing of children and unprecedented war crimes in Minab and Lamerd, attacks on medical and public service centres, and the deaths of victims ranging from newborn infants to the elderly.

The Leader further argued that statements by certain American and Israeli leaders acknowledging, and even openly taking pride in such acts, constitute admissions of crimes that strengthen the legal basis for restoring the Iranian nation’s violated rights.

Concluding his message, the Leader said achieving comprehensive judicial transformation requires sincerity, piety, determination, courage, innovation and the effective use of modern technologies and intelligent systems, expressing hope that these goals would be realised through divine assistance.

Now is the time for the working class in the USA, the UK and the European Union, to show its support for the Iranian people by calling general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and to bring in workers governments in the major capitalists states.

There is no doubt that the capitalist system is in its death agony.

The ruling capitalist classes have their plans to take down the whole world with them, in a planned nuclear catastrophe, if that becomes the only way to defeat the working class of the world as it fights to go forward with the worldwide socialist revolution to bring an end to the world capitalist system.

Capitalism is now more than a hundred years out-of-date and truly deserves to perish, so that a Communist society can be built based on the maxim: ‘From each according to their ability to each according to their needs,’ putting an end to the imperialist rat-race for ever.

What is required is for the working class in the major capitalist imperialist states to organise and build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to organise and lead the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee in every country dumping capitalism into the dustbin of history.

This will include the removal of the Stalinist bureaucracy in Russia and China and the restoration of Workers Democracies.

This is the way forward to the complete victory of the World Socialist Revolution and a World Socialist Republic!