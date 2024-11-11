UNRWA’s Gaza famine warning must be met by the TUC calling a general strike now for Palestine!

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has warned of a massive famine in northern Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege and ethnic cleansing since October 5th.

In a statement on Saturday, Lazzarini expressed regret that the likelihood of famine ‘is not surprising’, noting that Israel has weaponised hunger by denying people in Gaza basic necessities, including food for survival.

He indicated that the aid entering Gaza is insufficient, averaging just over 30 trucks per day, which represents only about 6% of the daily needs of the Palestinian population.

Lazzarini called for urgent measures, including a political will to increase the flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies to Gaza, as well as political decisions to allow regular and uninterrupted access for convoys to northern Gaza. He emphasised the need for a political will to address and eliminate the hunger crisis, stating that ‘it is not too late’.

On Friday, a report from the Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (a team of senior independent international experts in food security and nutrition) warned of a strong likelihood of imminent famine in areas of northern Gaza, as the Israeli occupation continues its devastation in the region.

In recent weeks, a real crisis has also begun to emerge in central and southern Gaza due to the depletion of flour and basic supplies in markets and homes, forcing residents to use spoiled flour to feed their families and to seek unhealthy alternatives.

Residents of Gaza, especially in the north, are suffering from hunger amid a shortage of food, water, medicine and fuel due to the siege imposed by Israel since its ground operation began on October 27th, 2023, resulting in the deaths of several children and the elderly.

Palestinians have issued a warning that Israel aims to tighten its occupation of northern Gaza and turn it into a buffer zone after displacing its residents and forcing them into exile through the ongoing heavy bombardment and the strict blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and medicine.

In fact, Israeli occupation forces continued their bloody war on Lebanon for the 48th consecutive day on Sunday, launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling on various parts of the country, alongside a ground incursion into several villages in the south, facing fierce resistance from Hezbollah.

Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike early on Sunday morning on the town of Sahmar in western Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes continued their airstrikes on Saturday evening against villages and towns in southern Lebanon and Bekaa, targeting Dbayeh, Mahmoudiyeh, Burj Rahal, Qana, Ain Baal, Kfarra, Hanawiya in the Tyre district (south), and Majdoulain, Nabi Sheet, and the Church in Bekaa (east).

The Civil Defence team of the Islamic Health Authority narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday evening after being targeted by two airstrikes by an Israeli drone in the town of Adloun, south of Sidon.

On Saturday evening, the occupation forces launched consecutive airstrikes on the Al-Housh area and its surroundings near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon while other Israeli airstrikes targeted Baalbek-Hermel, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 individuals and injuries to 14 others.

On Sunday, the Kamal Adwan Hospital appealed, stating that: ‘The region is now facing widespread malnutrition and starvation.’

The staff at the hospital have called for immediate international support, urging that the Israeli blockade of Northern Gaza be immediately lifted, saying that: ‘The health and the rights of our people are under severe threat. The survival of many depend on the prompt delivery of life saving resources.’

The call from the Kamal Adwan hospital must be answered at once. In the UK, this means that there must be an immediate meeting of the TUC General Council to call a general strike and to ship to Gaza every item that is so urgently needed, as well as breaking the blockade for ever.

The Zionist gangsters and their US and UK sponsors must be defeated. Now is the time to establish the State of Palestine – the TUC must now take general strike action to achieve it at once!