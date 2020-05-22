Trump steps up his war against China! However the enemy of the US workers is at home … It’s Trump and the US bosses!

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has stepped up his war against China. Trump said on Thursday the United States ‘would react strongly if China imposes new national security legislation on Hong Kong’.

His remarks were made hours after a Chinese official said the National People’s Congress is exercising its constitutional power to set up a new legal framework to ensure national security in Hong Kong after last year’s violent right-wing protests.

In July and August last year, gangs of counter-revolutionaries in Hong Kong attacked people they believed to be supporters of the Chinese revolution, beating them to within an inch of their life.

The right-wingers stormed and vandalised the Hong Kong parliament building and raised the flag of the former occupying power, the UK’s Union Jack, over the Assembly. They want to be colonised once again!

The new national security legislation was announced at the Communist Party’s annual conference.

‘We will establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the two special administrative regions (Hong Kong and Macau), and see that the governments of the two regions fulfil their constitutional responsibilities,’ Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the conference yesterday morning.

The fact that the right-wing has been allowed to flourish in Hong Kong and push capitalist restoration expresses the weakness of the Chinese Stalinist bureaucracy, who have deformed the workers’ state with their bankrupt policy of ‘one state with two social systems’.

However, despite the Stalinist bureaucracy’s capitulation to capitalism in Hong Kong, the system of nationalised planned production throughout the rest of China has elevated it to be a real power.

The coronavirus pandemic was dealt with in China by a massive mobilisation of the people to get rid of it in a complete lockdown in Wuhan, with workers not losing a penny in wages while the epidemic was tackled.

The defeat of coronavirus in China showed the immense benefits of the planned and nationalised economy of China, whose production and technique now outstrips the capitalist world.

Trump’s ‘America First’ policy has proved to be a complete fraud. The US remains completely and utterly reliant on Chinese production. When companies like Apple, whose factories are based in China, were shut down due to the virus, the US economy went into a tail spin.

Just months ago, Trump was boasting of the strongest US employment figures in history. Yesterday, unemployment soared to above 40 million!

Chinese tech company Huawei has produced high speed internet technology (5G) well ahead of the US. China launched its 5G national network and started commercial operation on November 1, 2019, the world’s largest 5G network, well ahead of the rest of the world.

Last week, Trump announced new US export rules to limit Huawei’s access to key technology. The US had already put Huawei on a blacklist last year, calling the company a ‘national security threat’. Huawei in a statement said the US was ‘in a relentless pursuit to tighten its stranglehold on our company’.

Now the trade war is turning in the direction of a real war against the Chinese workers’ state. Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’. This could not be further from the truth. China’s response to the virus was extremely effective, with a complete lockdown, track and trace and building two multi-bed hospitals in just ten days.

The US response in comparison has been an absolute disaster from the start. In the 24 hours from Thursday to Friday, 1,500 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to over 87,000.

Meanwhile, a group of Senate Republicans introduced the ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Protection Act’ on Thursday, arguing that any future inoculation must be kept safe from Chinese ‘sabotage’ and theft, placing blame for the pandemic squarely on Beijing.

US workers know that their enemy is at home, and is the US boss class. US workers must warn Trump that any attack on China will be regarded as a war against them and that they will bring down his regime and his capitalist system in favour of socialism.