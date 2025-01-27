Palestinians Condemn Trump – Now The UK Trade Unions Must Take General Strike Action For Palestine!

PALESTINIAN factions have condemned US President Donald Trump’s statements, in which he discussed the possibility of displacing the residents of the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt.

Hamas stated: ‘Our people will foil displacement plans!’

Bassem Naim, a leader in Hamas, told AFP, ‘Our people, as they have thwarted for decades all plans for displacement and alternative homelands, will also foil such projects,’ referring to Trump’s proposal.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement strongly condemned ‘President Donald Trump’s statements regarding the expulsion of our people in the Gaza Strip from their land.’ It noted that Trump’s condemned and outrageous statements align with the worst of the extremist Zionist right’s agenda and continue the policy of denying the existence, will and rights of the Palestinian people.

‘It also falls within the framework of encouraging committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcing our people to leave their land,’ Jihad underlined.

It called on all countries to reject Trump’s plan, especially the Egyptian and Jordanian governments, affirming that the Palestinian people, with their steadfastness and resistance, will thwart this scheme as they have many previous plans.

The leadership of the Resistance Committees in Palestine strongly condemned Trump’s statements calling for the displacement of the Palestinian people under the guise of transferring parts of the Gaza population to Egypt and Jordan.

In a statement on Sunday, the Committees described these statements as aggressive and fascist, aligning with the schemes of the Zionist criminals in the extremist Israeli government and executing their myths and Talmudic fables.

It urged the sisterly governments of Egypt and Jordan to reject Trump’s malicious statements and to confront the plans for displacement and uprooting targeting the Palestinian people and cause.

It affirmed that the Zionist-American failure to displace the Palestinian people through thousands of tons of bombs and missiles will never succeed in imposing any criminal decisions on them.

It emphasised: ‘Our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and everywhere in our blessed Palestinian land are steadfast, rooted, and attached to their land, despite the destruction caused by Zionist-American missiles and the tens of thousands of martyrs among children, women, and youth. The slogan of our people is that the people of the land remain, and the hopes, dreams, and delusions of the Zionists will come to an end.’

For its part, the Mujahideen Movement strongly condemned Trump’s statements calling for the displacement of the Palestinian people, under the guise of transferring them to Egypt and Jordan, which adopt the plans of religious Zionism and its criminal leaders in the Israeli government.

It said that these statements reflect the determination of the new US administration to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people and the plans for displacement that encompass all Palestinian lands and aim to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The Movement affirmed: ‘What the previous US administration failed to do – supporting the genocide and ethnic cleansing of our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip – this administration will also fail in, as our people are attached to their land and will thwart their plans.’

It stressed that the Palestinian people have paid a heavy price in their commitment to their land and in thwarting Zionist plans for displacement, resisting the most heinous killing and extermination machine launched against them by the Nazi Netanyahu government and the criminal Biden administration.

The Movement finally called for a clear cut Arab and Islamic rejection of those statements, which represent an assault on the Palestinian people and the Arab countries, and called for Palestinian unity and solidarity to confront those schemes targeting the Palestine cause.

