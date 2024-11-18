MASS MURDER CONTINUES IN PALESTINE WHILE THE UK’s TRADE UNION LEADERS DO NOTHING!

THE HAMAS Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that 47 Palestinians were martyred and 139 injured in six Israeli massacres in the beleaguered enclave over the past 24 hours.

It added that many victims were still buried under the rubble of destroyed houses or lying on roads and could not be retrieved due to the Israeli shooting attacks.

The report pointed out that the number of martyrs in the ongoing Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,846 while the number of injured surged to 103,740.

The number does not include the Palestinians killed in the Beit Lahia massacre at dawn yesterday, which exceeded 70 martyrs.

Testimonies from survivors of the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces in northern Gaza reveal unprecedented atrocities, including field executions and forced displacement under heavy fire. These acts constitute one of the gravest humanitarian disasters in modern history.

Tamam Al-Muqadama, an elderly woman from Beit Lahia, is one of the witnesses to the field executions. She recounts the horrors she and her family endured when they were forcibly displaced from their home on Al-Shemaa Street under intense artillery and air bombardment.

The 60-year-old said: ‘When the situation on Al-Shemaa Street deteriorated due to relentless shelling, we moved from our home near Al-Shemaa Clinic to Abbas Kilani’s house in the middle of Al-Shemaa Street. I went to my married sister’s house, who is from the Omar family, as did my other sister Haifa, her husband Khaled Al-Shafi’i, and their nine children.’

On November 13, 2024, Israeli occupation forces advanced into the area where the three families were sheltered.

‘We were trapped. Within two hours, the occupation forces blew up the house door and stormed in,’ Tamam recounted to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

She continued: ‘We heard gunfire but were too terrified to check what was happening. We huddled in one room upstairs. Minutes later, soldiers ordered us to evacuate toward the eastern area near Beit Lahia Stadium and Abu Tammam School.’

Upon descending to the ground floor, Tamam found her brother-in-law Khaled dead, with two gunshots to his abdomen, and his eldest son Ibrahim (21) shot in the head. ‘I stood frozen in shock until a soldier threatened to shoot me if I didn’t move. There were about 26 of us. My sister Haifa collapsed due to the killing of her husband and son, begging to say goodbye to them, but the 12 soldiers present in the house refused her request.’

She added: ‘We hurried out of the house as a drone hovered overhead, surrounded by 15 soldiers outside. My sister kept repeating: “They executed them in front of me.” On the way out, Haifa said that the moment the soldiers stormed the house, they shot her husband and son without warning as they stood in the corner of the room.’

Haifa, Khaled’s wife, confirmed in her testimony to the monitor: ‘They ordered us to leave immediately. I tried to pull my husband and son, but they threatened to shoot anyone who approached them. My children, four boys and four girls, witnessed their father and brother executed before their eyes.’

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented dozens of deliberate killings and new field executions carried out by Israeli occupation forces against civilians in northern Gaza as part of its escalating genocide against Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

For 43 days, northern Gaza has endured a fiery Israeli siege characterised by relentless aerial and artillery bombardment, forced starvation, and the prevention of entry of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies.

A Palestinian witness from the Hamouda family managed to return to his home near the western roundabout to retrieve a bag of flour. He said: ‘On the way back, I saw dogs eating the bodies of five young men I knew from the Zayed and Rajab families.’

Meanwhile, the UK’s TUC just sits and watches this mass murder.

Workers must demand an immediate recall of the TUC Congress to call a general strike in support of Palestine and to bring down the Starmer Labour government and replace it with a Workers Government that will give full support to Palestine.

