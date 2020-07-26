Israeli Police Attack Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrators As Israel Explodes!

ISRAELI police arrested 12 people and used water cannons before dawn on Sunday to disperse furious protesters against the policies of PM Netanyahu.

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against joblessness, corruption, annexation and prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 5,000 people converged on a square outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem al-Quds on Saturday night, holding a rally which lasted for three hours.

‘They stole from the poor to give to the rich, what a corrupt regime!’ the protesters chanted. They also carried signs reading ‘Enough with the detached regime!’

‘The people at the top are dealing with crazy things instead of the economy and with people’s health, like tax breaks for Netanyahu. It’s time for him to resign,’ Gidi Carmon, 23, who came from the central city of Modiin to attend the protests for the first time, told the Times of Israel.

‘Take annexation – it’s not even about right or wrong, it’s about timing. How did they spend so much time on that in the middle of this crisis?’ Carmon asked in reference to Netanyahu’s declared intent to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

Amy Katz, a Jerusalem al-Quds resident, said, ‘We have a prime minister who’s interested in advancing his personal affairs and can’t lead the people.’

Police moved in to disperse the protesters as the clock struck midnight, dragging activists off the streets one by one and eventually deploying two water cannons against the remaining demonstrators as they made some arrests.

As the protesters began to leave, they were attacked by a group of people wearing all black.

In times of internal crisis the Zionist regime has always sought to divert the struggle into attacks on their Arab neighbours and war.

True to form Lebanon has reported that Israeli reconnaissance drones have entered the country’s airspace and flown over the southern parts of the Arab country more than two dozen times, in flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement that the unmanned aerial aircraft crossed into Lebanese skies at around 5.50am local time (02:50 GMT) on Friday and left at around 12pm. They hovered over southern Lebanon and conducted 20 missions.

The statement added that Israeli aircraft violated Lebanese airspace 9 times on Saturday.

All violations were in a circular flight format and are being monitored in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), it said.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun denounced the Israeli drone attack as a ‘threat to regional stability,’ meant to fuel tensions.

Lebanon’s government, the Hezbollah resistance movement and UNIFIL have repeatedly condemned Israel’s overflights, saying they are in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the country’s sovereignty.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that his fellow fighters would counter any further violation of Lebanese airspace by Israel’s unmanned aerial vehicles, warning the Tel Aviv regime to immediately cease such breaches.

‘Hezbollah will endeavour to down all Israeli drones, which may violate Lebanon’s airspace,’ he said in a televised speech.

The Israel working class is beginning to recognise that its enemy is at home and is headed by the the corruption riddled Zionist regime led by Netanyahu.

They must dump Netanyahu and his co-thinkers who want to have a perpetual war with the Arab people with their annexation policies, and support the Palestinian call for a single state of Palestine to be created. This will have Jerusalem as its capital and will unite Christians, Jews and Muslims in a secular state that will bring peace and prosperity to the region!