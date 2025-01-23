Hamas Urges Palestinian Youth To Escalate The Conflict With Israeli Forces!

THE Hamas Movement has urged the young people of the West Bank and all the Palestinian masses to join forces with each other and escalate the confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in all areas and foil its latest savage attack on Jenin.

The Israeli army launched on Tuesday a large-scale attack on Jenin and its refugee camp after the Palestinian Authority security forces withdrew from the area. At least eight people were martyred and dozens were injured in the IOF raid.

In a statement, Hamas mourned the citizens who were killed during the IOF operation in Jenin and applauded the resistance fighters for courageously standing in the face of Israeli forces and clashing with them.

Hamas strongly denounced the PA security forces for withdrawing from the vicinity of Jenin camp after the IOF started its operation in the area yesterday, pointing out that the PA security services had besieged Jenin camp for over 48 days and rebuffed all the national initiatives that aimed to end their dangerous measures against the resistance.

Hamas expressed its belief that the Israeli military operation in Jenin will be doomed to failure as happened with its previous operations against the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the West Bank.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement described the Israeli army’s large-scale aggression against the West Bank as a ‘link in the chain of its all-out genocidal war on the Palestinian people’.

‘The aggression against Jenin reflects the dilemma the occupation is facing after its failure to achieve its goals in Gaza and its desperate attempt to save its government coalition, which is faltering thanks to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people,’ Islamic Jihad said.

Islamic Jihad called on the Palestinians in the West Bank to resist ‘the Israeli criminal campaign against them and thwart its goals with might and main.’

An anti-occupation group of Israeli army veterans has warned that the occupied West Bank city of Jenin is being ‘Gazafied,’ as a large-scale military operation by the regime’s occupation forces is underway in the area.

The Israeli veterans’ advocacy group, named ‘Breaking the Silence’, said after Israeli settlers were allowed to torch villages throughout the West Bank over multiple straight days, that the Israeli military has now launched an ‘all-out’ operation in Jenin.

Jenin now faces being ‘Gazafied’ by the Israeli military, as a result of a series of ‘airstrikes and destruction of infrastructure’, the group added.

In a separate post on X, the group shared a video clip of dozens of masked Israeli settlers arriving at al-Funduq village, located east of Qalqilya, in the northern part of the West Bank, where they began to torch vehicles and homes. The settlers carried out the acts of sabotage and vandalism as a ‘clearly visible’ Israeli police car stood nearby, it said.

Hamas said that the offensive ‘launched by the occupation in Jenin will fail, just like all its previous military operations against our people,’ in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official says the Palestinian resistance movement will defeat Israel in the occupied West Bank as it did in the besieged Gaza Strip.

‘We are facing an occupying and fascist regime that does not want to recognise the Palestinian nation and its rights,’ Jabarin said.

‘Our nation has a steel will and sacrifice and has no option but to resist,’ he added.

Jabarin said the Israeli prime minister wants more conflict to remain in power.

He said Palestinians succeeded in defeating Israel in Gaza because they were united, and they will finally shatter the Israeli occupation through their unity.

His comments came following the large-scale Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

It is now more important than ever that the workers movement in the USA, the UK and the EU take indefinite general strike action to support the State of Palestine and to defeat this new even more desperate attempt by the Zionist gangsters and their supporters in the UK and the USA governments to smash and destroy the Palestinian people!