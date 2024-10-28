Hamas Responds To Israeli Massacres With Bold Strikes Against Israel!

THE movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Sunday gave their full support to the Tel Aviv operation that targeted Israeli soldiers working for a military intelligence unit, describing it as a natural response to the Israeli occupation’s continuing massacres and crimes of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

At least six Israeli soldiers were killed and 50 others were injured, including 10 in a serious condition, in a truck-ramming operation that took place in the morning at a bus station near the Glilot military base in northern Tel Aviv, which is home to the Mossad headquarters along with several military intelligence units, including the high-profile signals intelligence unit 8200.

The driver who carried out the operation was identified as Rami Natour from Qalansuwa City in the central district of Israel (1948 occupied Palestine). He was martyred after soldiers opened fire on him at the scene.

In a statement, Hamas said the operation was a ‘natural response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people and its ongoing brutal massacres, especially in northern Gaza, where the most heinous ethnic cleansing and displacement crimes are taking place’.

It added: ‘The valiant Palestinian people continue to challenge the Zionist killing and terror machine. They are adherent to the path of resistance and sacrifice until they break the will of this fascist enemy, defeat it, and make it pay dearly for its brutal crimes against our Palestinian people.’

Hamas applauded the Palestinian ‘revolutionary’ young people and their resistance for their struggle and heroism across the occupied territories, calling for more confrontation and engagement with Israeli forces and settlers.

For its part, Islamic Jihad said that the Tel Aviv operation proved further that the resistance still holds the initiative and is always ready to deal painful blows to the Israeli occupation. Islamic Jihad also saluted what it described ‘the growing spirit of resistance’ among the Palestinian people in 1948 occupied Palestine.

Israeli occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut early on Sunday, as part of the escalation in its ongoing war against Lebanon for the past 35 days.

Media sources reported that eight Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburb of Beirut, with two strikes hitting the Hadath area. According to Al Jazeera, the airstrikes also targeted the vicinity of Baalbek city and the towns of Sharbin and the heights of the towns of Shamsar and Harbata in the Beqaa region of eastern Lebanon.

Prior to this, the Israeli army had called on residents of two areas in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital to evacuate their homes, claiming the presence of facilities and sites belonging to Hezbollah.

Six Lebanese citizens were killed and another was injured last night due to the bombardment of the town of Jadida Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon. The National News Agency reported the deaths and injuries caused by two airstrikes on the town.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the country since October 8th last year had risen to 2,653 martyrs and 12,360 injuries. The ministry stated in a statement last night that the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the past 24 hours resulted in 19 martyrs and 108 injuries.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, called on residents of 25 settlements in northern occupied Palestine to evacuate immediately on Saturday night.

In its statement, Hezbollah said: ‘To all residents of the settlements mentioned in this statement, you are requested to evacuate immediately.’ It clarified that the reason for this was the transformation of these settlements into a location for the deployment of enemy military forces attacking Lebanon.

The Hamas movement has shown that the Palestinian revolution will never be beaten by the massive firepower of the weaponry handed to Israel by the US and the UK.

It is now time for the working class of the world from the UK to the USA and the EU to take mass strike actions in support of the Palestinian revolution. Such revolutionary movements will bring imperialism to its knees and create the conditions for humanity to advance from the barbarism of capitalism to world socialism!