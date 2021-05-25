Forward To The One State Solution – As Zionist Mobs Attack Palestinians And Netanyahu Threatens Iran!

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the unelected Zionist leader Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference in Jerusalem yesterday. Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for ‘firmly supporting Israel’s right to self-defence’ and credited Blinken for having personally supported the development and procurement of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system.

He issued two warnings. The first was to Hamas saying: ‘If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful.’

The second was to the US! Addressing the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, he said: ‘I hope that the United States will not go back to the old agreement. We believe that the deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy.’

He continued to threaten Iran and to warn the US that ‘Israel will always reserve the right to fight regimes committed to getting weapons of mass destruction.’

The unelected tail wags the US dog!

Regarding a formal peace with the Palestinians, Netanyahu said he ‘couldn’t agree more with President Biden’ that peace will not be achieved until Israel is recognised as ‘an independent Jewish state,’ emphasising its religious sectarian nature.

Meanwhile, the Zionist state forces have been rioting, attacking Palestinians in East Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank. On Sunday night, Israeli occupation forces broke into the neighbourhood of Beit Hanina where they detained three Palestinians, including Shadi Mutawir, a representative of the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah Movement in the city.

In Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, an Israeli army force raided the village of Kafr Dan and detained a father, Fo’ad Nayef Kamamji, and his four sons, Imad, Majd, Shas and Muharram. Occupation forces also stormed the nearby towns of Qabatiya and Ya’bad, where another two Palestinians were detained.

In Nablus, also in the north of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces broke into Askar neighbourhood and Balata refugee camp, where they detained two Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes. Two more arrests were also reported in the central West Bank province of Ramallah.

Israeli occupation forces are now carrying out a daily pogrom against Palestinians targeting Palestinian communities for mass arrests and searches. The practice, mostly carried out at night, has become routine under the Israeli military regime.

On Monday night, thousands of notorious Israeli border police officers and reserve brigades started a large-scale detention campaign to arrest over 500 young Palestinian citizens of Israel as part of what Israel dubbed ‘Operation Law and Order’ to ‘settle accounts’ with the latter over their participation in protests against Israel’s colonial policies, including the forced displacements in Sheikh Jarrah, encroachments into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and settler mob violence.

Director of the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah), Hasan Jabarin, slammed the arrest campaign as a ‘declaration of war against Palestinian protesters, political activists and minors to take revenge against them for their recent political and national positions.’

Meanwhile, mobs of Israeli Jews also attacked homes and property of Palestinian Israelis throughout Israel, including killing one in the central Israeli mixed city of Lydda (Lod). Nobody was arrested or charged with anything, leaving the Palestinians to accuse the Israeli government of following an obvious policy of discrimination and apartheid.

Even those accused of murdering the Palestinian in Lydda were set free a few days later. Over 1,550 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested since May 9th, including at least 200 people who will be charged, as part of the violent crackdown on protests in Palestinian cities, towns and villages.

Meanwhile at dawn yesterday, undercover Israeli forces known as Mista’arvim, killed another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of al-Bireh. They sneaked their way into Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood, where they shot and killed a young man, Ahmad Jamil Fahd, and left him to bleed to death.

As Israel prepares for continuing attacks on Palestinians and for a war with Iran, it is more and more obvious that the Zionist state is unreformable and must be replaced by the State of Palestine over all of its historic territory where Jews, Christians and Muslims will be able to live side by side in a secular socialist society.