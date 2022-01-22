EU, US and UK rulers are provoking war in the Ukraine! Workers of the world must support Russia against bankrupt imperialism!

BRITISH forces arrived yesterday in Ukraine to ‘train up Ukrainian troops’ while the US has sent in weapons, to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to be taken to the front line in Ukraine.

Several European nations have now moved to bolster NATO’s military deployment in eastern Europe. Spain is sending warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, and Denmark also said it would send a frigate to the Baltic Sea. French President Emmanuel Macron has ‘offered to send troops to Romania’.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met for crisis talks in Geneva.

The crisis in the Ukraine has been entirely provoked by US and UK imperialism, seeking to turn the Ukraine into a giant NATO military base in a direct threat to Russia, and Belarus.

Ukraine is now split in two. In 2005 the ‘Orange’ counter revolution of armed extreme right-wing fascists and neo nazis, organised by the US and the EU took place in Maidan Square.

In fact EU and US leaders addressed the fascists in Maidan Square at the time, encouraging them to carry out their bloody coup guaranteeing ‘their full backing and support’. Even President Biden’s son went to the Ukraine to seek to make his fortune.

Since the counter revolution of 2005 the Ukrainian economy has gone from bad to worse. The anti-fascist forces organised and armed themselves and have bravely and successful fought for the last 15 years to establish the People’s Republic of Donetsk and Lugansk driving the Ukrainian army and its fascist foot soldiers back. At the same time the people of the Crimea voted to rejoin Russia!

The Crimeans made their position crystal clear. They wanted nothing to do with a fascist counter-revolution.

Ukrainian forces have spent the last 15 years shelling homes, murdering locals and destroying entire villages at the front line in the Donbass Region.

All the Western states, now in the middle of a huge economic crisis, are for war with Russia and expanding eastwards, with the Ukraine joining NATO.

Russia correctly states that the Ukraine joining NATO would mean war, whatever promises were made by the imperialist brigands.

When Russia withdrew from Eastern Germany and eastern Europe the first promise that was broken was that NATO would not follow it eastwards.

Today with a gigantic collapse of capitalism just around the corner, the imperialist wolves are looking to drive eastwards. Any promises that they make will be tossed aside, as they eye the colossal wealth of the Russian Federation.

Tory Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said yesterday that the Russian President Putin must ‘desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake’.

She said: ‘The Kremlin haven’t learnt the lessons of history. They dream of recreating the Soviet Union, or a kind of greater Russia, carving up territory based on ethnicity and language. They claim they want stability while they work to threaten and destabilise others.’

It is she that has now raised the issue of the reconstitution of the USSR. In fact, for millions of Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians, this is precisely what they want. They want the return of the USSR and rule through workers and peasants Soviets.

With the capitalist system on the rocks and sinking, millions of workers in the USA and Europe also want to see the end of capitalism and workers power.

In fact the imperialists and their rotten system is in shock and sinking fast.

Millions of workers are now being pushed forward by the world crisis to take action, to put an end to capitalism.

EU, US and UK workers must answer any moves to war by the NATO bloc by organising general strikes to bring down the EU, UK and US ruling classes, to propel the the working class along the road of taking power and putting an end to capitalism for ever. To lead this fight workers must organise sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country. There is not a moment to lose! Forwards to the victory of the world socialist revolution!