Biden begins his presidency with a missile attack on Syria and a refusal to even rebuke the Saudi Crown Prince for murdering Khashoggi!

PRESIDENT Biden has begun his presidency with a cowardly missile attack on Syria and a shameful wooing, in the most hypocritical manner possible, of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who as the CIA have reported gave the go-ahead to Saudi gangsters in his employ, to murder and dismember the dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

The Israeli ruling clique will now not have the slightest doubts that Biden will honour the Trump deal with Israel, in which he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and moved the US embassy there.

Trump also assisted Israel to extend the deal to a number of Arab states such as the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and others – that they would recognise Israel, and Jerusalem as its capital, and turn their backs on the Palestinian people.

In return, they are to receive the latest US weaponry for use, no doubt, against Syria, the Palestinian people and Iran, as US imperialism plans for a war in the Middle East.

Iraqi resistance groups have condemned the missile assault against positions held by anti-ISIS groups, saying: ‘Such actions by the United States will not be the last and will be repeated, but they will definitely prove the most costly for the Americans.’

Meanwhile, in the must disgusting fashion Biden is moving for a ‘lips and teeth’ relationship with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Biden is not in the least disturbed that his CIA has just found that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder and dismemberment of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was killed, butchered and cut into pieces!

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against more than a dozen Saudis. However, the Biden administration did not lay even a finger on the Saudi Crown Prince himself – he remains untouchable as far as the USA and the UK are concerned.

The report released by the Office for the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), found: ‘We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince … approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.’ It added, that the Crown Prince has ‘absolute control’ of the kingdom’s security and intelligence organisations.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State yesterday declared a ‘Khashoggi ban’ which would see the US bar entry to foreigners who threaten dissidents, beginning with the 76 Saudi individuals implicated in the death of the journalist.

This is not the first US report on the matter of the murder of Khashoggi. Just one month after the murder, the US Central Intelligence Agency concluded with high confidence that Prince Salman had organised the killing, but the declassification of their report was blocked by President Trump.

President Biden is now following the Trump lead. He is determined to retain Saudi Arabia as a key US ally in the struggle against Iran and the Palestinian revolution.

The air strike against Syria is just the start of a new offensive, utilising Saudi Arabia and other pro-imperialist Arab states, such as the UAE and Bahrain for action, against Syria, Iran and also to stand idly by and watch when Israel moves decisively against the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

Workers in the West must demand and fight for their governments to break off all relations with Saudi Arabia, recognise the state of Palestine, and to establish friendly relations with Iran.

Foreign policy is an extension of home policy. The Biden Democrats represent the US bosses at home as well as in the Middle East. In the recent battle for a minimum wage of $15 now, even the ‘left’ Democrat and ‘socialist’ Bernie Sanders said: ‘It was never my intention to increase the minimum wage to $15 immediately and during the pandemic.’

Sanders and Biden are sacrificing any immediate increase in the minimum wage by putting it off until 2025 in order to get approval of the $1.9 trillion relief fund to bail out collapsing US capitalism. US and UK workers must stand with the Palestinian and Arab revolutions. There is no other way forward!