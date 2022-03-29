Arab League, Israel and the US conspire against Iran and Palestine!

WHILE Israeli settlers, police and troops are running riot in occupied Palestine burning down the homes of Palestinian families and injuring and killing their occupants, the Arab League has given the go-ahead for special meetings between its members, the USA and the Israeli Foreign Minister Yahir Lapid.

It is all to build up an alliance to confront the Iranian and Palestinian revolutions.

Israel’s foreign minister said deepening ties with friendly countries from the Arab League will ‘first and foremost’ help counter the threat from Iran.

He was speaking after a summit held in Israel for the first time with top diplomats from Arab League countries and the USA. Three of them – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco – formed ties with Israel only in 2020.

The Arab League diplomats, along with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Egypt’s foreign minister, also reiterated their support for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. All back the creation of a puppet Palestinian state, alongside Israel and subordinate to it.

The Palestinian foreign ministry correctly called the summit ‘a harsh attack against the Palestinian people’.

As the ministers gathered at a hotel in Israel’s Negev desert on Sunday night, two Israeli Arab fighters launched an attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, killing two policemen and wounding six people. The gunmen were shot dead by counter-terrorism officers. The Islamic State group said it had carried out the attack.

The foreign ministers condemned the killings of the Israeli officers, with Morocco saying the summit was ‘the best response’ to such attacks.

After the meeting on Monday morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid said the delegates had agreed to make the event ‘a permanent forum’.

He added: ‘What we are doing here is making history, building a new regional architecture based on progress, technology, religious tolerance, security and intelligence co-operation. This new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies.’

Meanwhile, the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, visited Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday in his first such trip since 2017.

Blinken also held talks with Abbas on Sunday, where he reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and for increasing funding to the Palestinians. However, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas rejected the Israel-US-Arab League alliance.

A high-ranking Hamas official said the next round of confrontation with the Israeli army in defence of the al-Aqsa mosque compound and other sacred sites in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) will be ‘a game-changer’ that will ‘open up the gates of hell’ to Israel.

‘The 11-day Operation Sword of al-Quds between the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups and the Zionist regime in May 2021 was a prelude to a longer fight, for which we are prepared,’ Hamas deputy political chief Saleh al-Arouri said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network on Monday evening.

He went on: ‘The next confrontation with the Israeli occupation for defence of al-Quds will be much broader and more popular. It will be a game-changer in the history of the conflict with the Tel Aviv regime.’

Arouri warned: ‘Restrictions on the worshippers and preventing them from reaching the al-Aqsa mosque compound during the holy fasting month of Ramadan will open up the gates of hell to the occupying Israeli regime.’

Commenting on the Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike, he said: ‘We have informed the relevant parties that this will inevitably lead to the explosion of the status quo in the occupied territories as we enter Ramadan and the detainees continue their strike.

‘Our resistance fighters are constantly engaged in the struggle against the Israeli occupation. He added: ‘Constant meetings are being held between Hamas and Hezbollah.’

In fact, a leading Hamas delegation has met with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in the Lebanon. The Palestinian masses will never accept the Israeli occupation and the land grabbing actions of its settlers.

The Palestinian masses will confound the treacherous Arab League in the period ahead when a renewed struggle to establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital will explode throughout the region.